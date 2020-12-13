Tank Bigsby shines as one of Auburn’s best bright spots going into 2021

Tank Bigsby carried Auburn out of the hole.
When Auburn’s offense looked lost Saturday night at Mississippi State, Bigsby found his footing.
And just when things seemed about as bleak as they’ve ever been for this team’s future, it was the youngster freshman who shined — and lit up one of Auburn’s best bright spots going into 2021.
Bigsby rolled up 192 yards on 26 carries in the last game of his rookie regular season, delivering a powerful performance in his 10th game at Auburn, and at times appearing to be the driving force for an offense stuck in a quagmire in Starkville, Miss.
It wasn’t pretty in the fourth quarter, when Auburn’s offense was still held out of the end zone with only field goals on the board. Auburn had mustered only 178 yards with just 61 passing yards through the first three quarters. Auburn’s offense was coming up empty on third downs, misfiring on several levels, and looked on certain sequences as bad as it’s looked all year.
Bo Nix ultimately hit Seth Williams for a separation touchdown in the late stages, then ran in the game-sealer in the final minutes as Auburn won 24-10 — but so often when the Auburn offense looked bogged down, it was Bigsby who put the team back on track.
He ran for a key 27-yard rush on that 95-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive capped by Williams’ score, then, after Mississippi State’s counterpunch, Bigsby ran for 57 yards in four plays on Auburn’s five-play, 75-yard answer.
He’s weary, he admitted after the game, speaking to the challenge of facing 10 SEC foes all while living in a makeshift COVID-19 bubble. His first year of college was anything but normal.
But “we got through it,” he said, speaking of his teammates — and he’s ready for 2021.
“I’m very confident,” he said, when asked about next season. “You’ve got to have confidence playing in this league. I’m very confident in myself.
“I just want to work on the little things. The things I need to get better — I’m not going to say I struggled with — but the things I need to get better to make my game even better. That’s what I’m looking forward to for the 2021 season. I’m ready for that season.”
Leave it to the youngster, after an unsatisfying season for so many on the Plains, to give Auburn fans that ray of hope — and something to look forward to.
“He runs violently, he breaks tackles and he’s very explosive,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of his emerging young star.
“I don’t think he’s 100 percent right now, and he rushed for almost 200 yards on the road against one of the best, statistically, defenses in our league,” he said. “So, I think that’s a lot of good things going on with him.”
He’s right.
Mississippi State entered the game fourth in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing only 116.75 rushing yards per game — just a fraction of a yard behind the 116.67 third-best Alabama is allowing — but Bigsby ran for 192 against them alone, at the end of a long season that’s seen him slowed for a stretch by injury.
Next year, Bigsby looks to take even more steps forward, now a veteran survivor of this 10-game grind.
Through it all, that’s something Auburn fans will be excited to see.
