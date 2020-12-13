Tank Bigsby shines as one of Auburn’s best bright spots going into 2021

He’s weary, he admitted after the game, speaking to the challenge of facing 10 SEC foes all while living in a makeshift COVID-19 bubble. His first year of college was anything but normal.

But “we got through it,” he said, speaking of his teammates — and he’s ready for 2021.

“I’m very confident,” he said, when asked about next season. “You’ve got to have confidence playing in this league. I’m very confident in myself.

“I just want to work on the little things. The things I need to get better — I’m not going to say I struggled with — but the things I need to get better to make my game even better. That’s what I’m looking forward to for the 2021 season. I’m ready for that season.”

Leave it to the youngster, after an unsatisfying season for so many on the Plains, to give Auburn fans that ray of hope — and something to look forward to.

“He runs violently, he breaks tackles and he’s very explosive,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said of his emerging young star.

“I don’t think he’s 100 percent right now, and he rushed for almost 200 yards on the road against one of the best, statistically, defenses in our league,” he said. “So, I think that’s a lot of good things going on with him.”