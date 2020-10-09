'Tank's Here': Auburn running back’s emergence surprises no one back home

Callaway High School defensive coordinator Dusty Hubbard remembers the moment that Auburn running back Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby went all in on chasing his potential.
By that time Bigsby was already a budding college recruit, but despite the lofty praise he was not satisfied. Bigsby wanted more, and he felt he still had more to give to improve his game.
Hubbard recalled Bigsby texting him late one night after his junior season with a straightforward question: ‘What do I have to do to be great?’
“I told him, 'There's a couple things you've got to do. You've got to dedicate yourself to the weight room and you've got to really work on your ball-handling skills. If you want to be a guy that can play every down in the SEC or wherever you want to go, you've got to be able to catch the football.’ From that point on, he dedicated himself to it,” Hubbard said. “He wants to be the best at everything he does. When you've got a kid that has that kind of talent — that mental aptitude — then you've got a really special player.”
Bigsby’s dedication was a constant at Callaway, and it’s apparent that it’s followed him west to Auburn. Despite having no spring and an unusual fall camp, the true freshman impressed the Tigers coaches enough to play in the season opener then start the second game against Georgia.
‘Tip of the iceberg’
Bigsby was one of the few highlights in Auburn’s loss to Georgia, as he took eight carries for 31 yards, caught seven passes for 68 yards and produced 72 kick-return yards. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn credited him for playing with passion, and quarterback Bo Nix said Bigsby was the best part of the night.
“That guy is a fighter. I’ve never really seen anything like it. He just competed his butt off. He was the spark there when we needed one,” Nix said. “He made some huge plays there over and over and over. He’s the one that really kept us rolling. Really pleased with what we saw out of him. We just have to get everybody playing like Tank.”
Bigsby’s game Saturday offered many their first glimpse at what the touted tailback could do for the Tigers. Back home in LaGrange, those who knew him best understood that Tank was only getting started.
“Tank's capable of being the best person to ever run the ball at Auburn, so what he's doing now doesn't surprise me at all. You've got a 220-pound, 6-2 running back built like Le'Veon Bell but runs like Bo Jackson,” former Callaway wide receiver Jacob Freeman said. “What you've got to understand is that right now it's just the tip of the iceberg. I was proud of him, but I wasn't impressed by anything he did because I know what he has.”
Getting started
West Georgia is no stranger to excellent football players, and it’s hard not to notice stars in the making even when they're playing at the pee wee level.
Freeman remembered seeing Bigsby make one-handed catches on the playground; Matt Napier recalled seeing something similar by the time Bigsby was 9 or 10 years old.
“They just got him the ball, and they couldn't touch him,” Napier said. “He just played at a different speed and with a different level of physicality than other kids.”
Bigsby continued to impress through his middle school years, and by the time he arrived at Callaway High School the head coach, Pete Wiggins, had heard all about him. Bigsby made the varsity as a freshman and returned kicks while playing behind starter D.J. Atkins, who ultimately signed with Western Carolina.
Even though Bigsby wasn’t at the top of the depth chart, it was evident it would be his show before too long.
In his second high school game, Bigsby got on the field against Handley, an Alabama team that won the Class 4A championship later that fall. The freshman caught a toss to the left and, recognizing he had no blocking ahead, swiftly cut back to the right side.
Hubbard began to put his head in his hands after what seemed to be a lapse in judgment just about the time Bigsby shook off the Tigers’ defenders and bolted to the end zone. As Hubbard rejoiced, Napier — Callaway’s offensive coordinator at the time — could only dream of what the next few years would be like with Bigsby.
“He stopped on a dime, spun around and then took it about 80 or 85 yards. Everybody just kind of said, 'Ho-lee smokes. Tank's here,'” Napier said. “That was kind of that first moment.”
The play everyone seemed to remember from Bigsby came the next year, when Callaway took on Douglass in the second round of the playoffs.
A would-be pitch to Bigsby missed the mark — Freeman remembered the quarterback pitching the ball to the wrong side — leaving the football up for grabs on the turf. Rather than panic, Bigsby raced to the ball, scooped it with one hand, ran through a few defenders and was off to the races for a Cavaliers touchdown.
“He just palmed the ball like Michael Jordan and took off with it. It was like 30 or 40 yards,” Freeman said.
Plays like the redirect touchdown and the scoop-and-score garnered Bigsby plenty of attention, but through it all he was diligent in his work.
Hubbard was Bigsby’s math teacher for two years, and Hubbard remembered Bigsby telling him how important his grades were and how willing Bigsby was to come in before school and stay after to get his work done.
Bigsby had that same type of drive on the practice field, where Wiggins said he routinely ran plays out 40 yards or more with nothing on the line. As good as Bigsby was at running back, Freeman said Bigsby would voluntarily work with him to sharpen his receiving skills.
It was the same situation anytime Napier brought Bigsby to football camps. Once he finished the running back drills, he would race over to the defensive backs station, eager to show what he could do in man coverage.
“His effort is higher than most that are on the field with him. He plays so hard,” Wiggins said.
Tank the Tiger
Bigsby’s talent led to 34 scholarship offers, but before too long it became clear Auburn was the school for him. Hubbard said Bigsby spent several weekends on the Plains making friends, and Wiggins watched as Bigsby built a relationship with Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams.
Bigsby enrolled at Auburn in January with the hopes of getting a head start in the spring. Those plans were ruined by the pandemic, but it didn’t stop Bigsby from working hard.
The true freshman did enough during fall camp to earn six carries and a kick return against Kentucky before his role grew considerably. With starting running back Shaun Shivers out for the Georgia game, the coaches turned to Bigsby, whose hard runs and sure-handed receptions against the Bulldogs did not go unnoticed.
As Bigsby impressed in his first collegiate start, Hubbard thought back to the text Bigsby sent him a little over two years ago. Once the game was over, Hubbard sent Bigsby his own text sharing how he felt.
“I said, 'Man, I just want you to know how proud I am of you. I know things didn't turn out the way y'all wanted it to, but I don't have a doubt that you were the best player on y'all's offense tonight, and you made us proud,'” Hubbard said. “I know how much it means to him. I know his work ethic has got him where he's at.”
Bigsby has burst onto the scene for Auburn, and given Shivers’ uncertainty with injury it’s possible that the true freshman is the top running back going forward. His friends and former coaches are by no means shocked by him quickly climbing the ladder; the only question from them concerns what he’ll accomplish next.
“Nothing he does will surprise me, I'll tell you that,” Hubbard said. “People asked me about him all the time, and I said, 'I'll be shocked if by Week 3 or Week 4 if he's not the No. 1 running back,' and by God he beat me. He was that guy at Week 2. He was a week ahead of me.”
