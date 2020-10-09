'Tank's Here': Auburn running back’s emergence surprises no one back home

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Bigsby was one of the few highlights in Auburn’s loss to Georgia, as he took eight carries for 31 yards, caught seven passes for 68 yards and produced 72 kick-return yards. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn credited him for playing with passion, and quarterback Bo Nix said Bigsby was the best part of the night.

“That guy is a fighter. I’ve never really seen anything like it. He just competed his butt off. He was the spark there when we needed one,” Nix said. “He made some huge plays there over and over and over. He’s the one that really kept us rolling. Really pleased with what we saw out of him. We just have to get everybody playing like Tank.”

Bigsby’s game Saturday offered many their first glimpse at what the touted tailback could do for the Tigers. Back home in LaGrange, those who knew him best understood that Tank was only getting started.