Ten years ago: Newton becomes 3rd Heisman winner in Auburn history

NEW YORK — When he heard his name called, it took Cam Newton only three enormous strides to make up the distance between he and Alan Casey, the 13-year-old with Burkitt’s lymphoma who was announcing Newton at the post-Heisman press conference as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“You remember?” Newton asked, smiling, before he and Casey launched into an ornate, multi-part fist pound behind the podium.

Same as he ever was. But now he’s got a bulky trophy to lug back to Auburn.

Newton became the third Auburn player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night at the Best Buy Theater just off Times Square, following in the footsteps of Pat Sullivan (1971) and Bo Jackson (1985), who was at the Heisman ceremony for the first time since he won the award.

“This whole thing right now is just beyond me,” Newton said. “I feel like I’m in a dream, and I haven’t just woke up yet. It hasn’t even came onto me just what I have accomplished.”

Newton received 729 first-place votes and 2,263 points, the fifth-highest number of first-place votes and sixth-highest point total in 76 years of the Heisman, counting USC running back Reggie Bush’s vacated totals from 2005.