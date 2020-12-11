Ten years ago: Newton becomes 3rd Heisman winner in Auburn history

NEW YORK — When he heard his name called, it took Cam Newton only three enormous strides to make up the distance between he and Alan Casey, the 13-year-old with Burkitt’s lymphoma who was announcing Newton at the post-Heisman press conference as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“You remember?” Newton asked, smiling, before he and Casey launched into an ornate, multi-part fist pound behind the podium.
Same as he ever was. But now he’s got a bulky trophy to lug back to Auburn.
Newton became the third Auburn player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night at the Best Buy Theater just off Times Square, following in the footsteps of Pat Sullivan (1971) and Bo Jackson (1985), who was at the Heisman ceremony for the first time since he won the award.
“This whole thing right now is just beyond me,” Newton said. “I feel like I’m in a dream, and I haven’t just woke up yet. It hasn’t even came onto me just what I have accomplished.”
Newton received 729 first-place votes and 2,263 points, the fifth-highest number of first-place votes and sixth-highest point total in 76 years of the Heisman, counting USC running back Reggie Bush’s vacated totals from 2005.
That sort of thing happens when you set nine single-season records at your school and account for 49 touchdowns and 4,040 yards from scrimmage on the No. 1 team in the nation.
“There is no question that Cameron is highly deserving of the most prestigious honor in college football, and I am so proud of him,” coach Gene Chizik said. “Not only has Cam been the best player in college football this year, he has also been an incredible leader for our football team. Winning the Heisman Trophy is also a tremendous honor for our entire football team, our coaches and our support staff.
“This is a special day for Cam and for Auburn University, and I feel blessed to be a small part of it.”
Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck finished second (1,079 points) in the voting, Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third (916 points) and Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore finished fourth (635 points).
Newton’s 1,184-point margin over Luck is the 11th-highest in Heisman history.
He received a first-place vote on 78.7 percent of possible ballots, the third-best ratio all-time.
If the 105 voters who left Newton off their ballots are discounted, Newton took the top spot on 93 percent of the tabulated ballots.
“I know the entire Auburn family joins me in congratulating Cam for winning the most prestigious award in college football,” Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs said. ” We could not be more proud of Cam and the way that he has represented Auburn University. This award is also a tremendous tribute.
“This is a great day in the history of Auburn football that we will all cherish for years to come.”
It’s a day that Newton’s father, Cecil, couldn’t cherish in person.
Newton, who had his access to the program “limited” by an NCAA ruling after it was found he took part in pay-for-play discussions during his son’s recruitment last year, decided not to attend the ceremony “as it will perhaps rob Cam and the event of a sacred moment.”
“It hurts a lot, because I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Cam said of his father’s absence. “I know he’s with me in spirit, though.”
Newton refused comment on a question about an ESPN.com report alleging he called a Mississippi State “recruiter” to tell him he attended Auburn because “the money was too much,” other than to say the quote is “very inaccurate.”
He also said he didn’t have any plans on giving the trophy back when asked if he was worried about the possibility of vacating it like Bush.
“Two letters for you, my friend,” Newton addressed the questioner. “No.”
Even with his father absent, Newton got to share the evening with his mother, Jackie, and brothers, Cecil Jr. and Caylin.
And, Newton felt, it brought a little bit of closure to a tumultuous five-week chapter of his life.
“When I embraced my mother, I really didn’t want to let go,” Newton said. “It’s been hard for me, but it’s been extremely hard for her just to see what her son has been through.
“I just wanted to hug her the whole night, just to make her feel at ease. Letting her know that it’s over for this particular moment of our lives.”
