Tennessee-LSU is right after GameDay: SEC football kickoff times, TV channels and points spreads for Oct. 8

No. 8 TENNESSEE AT No. 25 LSU
- Records: Tennessee 4-0 overall (1-0 SEC); LSU 4-1 (2-0)
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Tiger Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- Vegas line: Tennessee -3
- Outlook: It may be the most intriguing matchup in the country, and Tennessee’s glad CBS passed up on it because that means it’ll be a day game instead of a night game in Tiger Stadium. Tennessee looks to win going into an epic Third Saturday. Meanwhile, Brian Kelly is re-writing the narrative on how long a rebuild is supposed to take in the portal era.
ARKANSAS AT No. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE
- Records: Arkansas 3-2 (1-2); Mississippi State 4-1 (1-1)
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Davis Wade Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: Mississippi State -9
- Outlook: Each week in this space, the question is asked: Is Mississippi State for real? Is the Mike Leach experiment working? More often than not, the Bulldogs have won in response. The Arkansas game is another opportunity for Leach to prove that the Air Raid is here to stay in the SEC West.
MISSOURI AT FLORIDA
- Records: Missouri 2-3 (0-2); Florida 3-2 (0-2)
- Kickoff: 11 a.m., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV: ESPNU
- Vegas line: Florida -11
- Outlook: Billy Napier has preached patience as he builds a roster in Florida, but here’s a simple opportunity for him: Florida has more talent than Missouri, so he should be able to win easily so long as he isn’t out-coached by Eli Drinkwitz. It’s early, yes, but these are the games where first-year coaches get fairly graded.
AUBURN AT No. 2 GEORGIA
- Records: Auburn 3-2 (1-1); Georgia 5-0 (2-0)
- Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Sanford Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Vegas line: Georgia -29.5
- Outlook: Bryan Harsin’s seat boils entered the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. In the rivalry games there’s no gentlemen’s agreement: Coaches take every opportunity to kick a rival when it’s down. Gus Malzahn did it to Georgia in 2017 and to LSU in 2014 and 2020. Kirby Smart won’t be calling off the dogs in this one.
No. 9 OLE MISS AT VANDERBILT
- Records: Ole Miss 5-0 (1-0); Vanderbilt 3-2 (0-1)
- Kickoff: 3 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: Ole Miss -17
- Outlook: The Grove hits Broadway as Ole Miss enjoy their chance to party in Nashville. The Lane Train continues to roll in Oxford.
SOUTH CAROLINA AT No. 13 KENTUCKY
- Records: South Carolina 3-2 (0-2); Kentucky 4-1 (1-1)
- Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., Kroger Field
- TV: SEC Network
- Vegas line: Kentucky -6
- Outlook: Kentucky still has the SEC East to play for after its first SEC loss to Ole Miss. An inter-divisional loss can be meaningless if a team wins out. Georgia and Tennessee are still ahead on the schedule — but it looks like there’s little margin for error left for Mark Stoops. Still: A 10-win season would still get the fans fired enough in Lexington.
TEXAS A&M AT No. 1 ALABAMA
- Records: Texas A&M 3-2 (1-1); Alabama 5-0 (2-0)
- Kickoff: 7 p.m., Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Vegas line: Alabama -23.5
- Outlook: This matchup looked a lot more trendy back in the offseason when Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher were trading barbs in the media. Alabama will be charged up to avenge last season’s loss in College Station. We’ll see how long the oil money can stay patient.
—Vegas lines via VegasInsider.com consensus; Outlooks by Justin Lee