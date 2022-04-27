Testing waters, Auburn’s Flanigan, Cardwell listed in NBA Draft pool

Though their return to Auburn is almost certain, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan and Dylan Cardwell have both entered the NBA Draft pool alongside departures Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Flanigan and Cardwell will have until June 1 to withdraw their name from the draft and maintain their NCAA eligibility. Between now and then, though, the two could receive feedback from pro teams and could possibly earn an invite to the NBA combine in May.

The NBA on Tuesday released its full list of 283 early entrants into this year’s draft.

A junior from Little Rock, Ark., Flanigan was Auburn’s fifth-highest scorer of the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.3 points per game and making 20 starts. The guard had a procedure in early September to repair his right achilles and returned to Auburn’s lineup in December, making his first start in a 77-50 win against LSU on Dec. 29.

Cardwell played in all 34 of Auburn’s games, though he didn’t make a start. Averaging 11.5 minutes per game off the bench, he also averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He also had the second most blocks (42) on this year’s team behind Kessler, who led the NCAA with 155.

Players who applied early entry have the right to remove themselves from the draft pool by June 13, and in order to retain NCAA eligibility, they’d have to do so by June 1. This year’s NBA Draft will be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Smith and Kessler are both expected to be first-round selections come June, with Smith likely coming off the board in the first three selections and possibly No. 1 overall.

Kessler declared for the NBA Draft on April 3, and Smith followed shortly after, declaring on April 5. In his lone season on the Plains, Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game, and Kessler averaged near a double-double with 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The next step for all four in the draft process will be the invite-only NBA Combine, which takes place from May 16-22 in Chicago.

