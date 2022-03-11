Texas A&M holds off Auburn rally, Tigers go one-and-done at SEC Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — Auburn’s climb out of the grave just ran out of time.

The Tigers scratched and clawed, and dug desperately to get back out of the hole, but Auburn was down too far deep and when the clocked ticked down to zeroes, Auburn was still underground.

Texas A&M built a big lead during Auburn’s ice-cold start and held off an Auburn rally at the end to upset the top-seeded Tigers 67-62 on Saturday at the SEC Tournament.

Wendell Green hit some sensational 3-pointers down the stretch, trying to create the unlikely comeback, but Texas A&M led by as many as 20 — and Auburn’s run in Tampa ended with an embarrassing one-and-done.

Eighth-seeded Texas A&M moves on to the SEC Tournament semifinals. Auburn heads home, now stuck awaiting the announcement of the team’s NCAA Tournament positioning on Sunday, having seen a No. 1 seed slip out of reach in the late stages of the season.

Green hit back-to-back 3-balls to make it 60-55 with 2:14 left, but the late rally turned out to be too little too late.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.