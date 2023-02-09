Texas and Oklahoma are now clear to the SEC one year earlier than previously announced.

The Big 12 announced Thursday night that the conference had agreed in principle to terms to an agreement that would let the schools out of their obligations to the league one year early, and clear them to join the SEC in the summer of 2024.

The agreement is pending agreements from the Texas and Oklahoma boards, and the SEC has yet to announce a plan on integrating them into schedules, but the two schools are all but set to be joining the league for the 2024-25 schoolyear.

The Big 12 in its announcement said: “Compensation to the Conference for the early withdrawals of the two schools totals $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.”

Auburn football is 3-5 all-time in games against Texas and 0-2 all-time against Oklahoma.

Texas and Oklahoma both have up-and-down basketball programs and strong baseball and softball programs. Oklahoma has the nation’s top gymnastics program, while Texas does not sponsor the sport.