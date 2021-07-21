Texas, Oklahoma eye joining SEC per big report dropped on SEC Media Days

A jump for Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC would make for another seismic shift in college football, not unlike the realignment that brought Texas A&M and Missouri to the conference.

Coaches always play up their respective leagues, but Fisher’s position that the SEC is the place to be stands with merit. The SEC and ESPN announced last December a $3 billion deal paying the conference $300 million annually over 10 years to wrestle away TV rights from CBS.

Moments after stepping off the podium, Fisher joined Paul Finebaum’s broadcast from the Wynfrey.

“It’s the first time I heard it,” Fisher said. “Listen, it’s the best league in ball and I’m sure they’d like to be here, but that’s something commissioner [Greg] Sankey and them have got to gauge — if that’s something the SEC would want to do. That’s still hard to say because you’ve still got so many other conferences and other teams in that league that you’re going to leave a lot of teams out if you’ve got those teams coming in. That’ll be something for someone bigger than me to decide. I’m just glad that we’re in it and very happy we’re in the SEC.”

The hypothetical move would bring two more power programs into the conference fold, and reunite longtime rivals Texas and Texas A&M.