‘That’s always the mentality’: Why Auburn won’t waste the end of a half under Bryan Harsin

Although Auburn took control of Saturday’s victory over Akron early and never looked back, two drives were of particular interest after the dust settled.
The Tigers took advantage of their final drive of the first half and their final drive of the second half and ended both with points.
The second-quarter drive – which came with Auburn leading 34-0 with 1:06 to go before halftime – saw the Tigers methodically drive downfield on an eight-play possession that ended with Anders Carlson’s 44-yard field goal.
Despite the Tigers rolling with their second-string, they had similar success in the fourth quarter by piecing together a five-play drive. Running back Jarquez Hunter ended the possession with a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game.
Speaking about the successful end-of-half drives on Monday, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained going after points toward the end of the half should always be the expectation.
“The end of half, the goal is always to try to get points or keep the other team from getting points depending on what side of the ball you're on. So, that's always the mentality,” Harsin said. “I thought we did a good job of executing down the field. We put ourselves in a position with seven seconds left to kick a field goal. Anders did a great job, we finished the drive and we got points.
“It was a good opportunity for [Auburn quarterback Bo Nix] and the offense to go out there and execute in kind of a two-minute situation. And we spent a lot of time on that, so that gave us an opportunity to do that.”
Nix’s efforts on the final drive of the first half were notable. The junior quarterback and his receivers calmly worked their way into Akron territory – with John Samuel Shenker, Shedrick Jackson and Kobe Hudson all getting out of bounds on receptions to save valuable time – as the team looked to add to its five-touchdown lead.
Auburn might have had a chance for the end zone if it had more time; instead, it trotted out Carlson, who connected on a 44-yard kick on his one and only field goal attempt of the evening.
The drive late in the game came under very different circumstances, but the results were largely the same.
The Tigers could have simply put a bow on their big win and coasted to a 1-0 start, but Hunter’s 20-yard run on the first play of the team’s 11th possession ignited the offense. Auburn stayed on the ground for the entirety of the five-play drive, as Hunter and walk-on Sean Jackson bullied their way to 65 yards – the last coming on Hunter’s first collegiate touchdown.
Harsin explained on Monday that possession hinged on getting the team’s reserves much-needed experience to start the season.
“That was a chance for our guys to keep playing, to get reps. We had some other players in the game, and so those guys, it's important that they get a chance to get out there and play and to have a chance to run the ball, to make decisions, to block, to do all the things on the offensive side,” Harsin said. “Ultimately, it's more about our guys having a chance to play and being able to take those valuable reps that they all get, you know, into the season because you never know what's going to happen.
“Those guys get a chance to play in the game, they get an opportunity to go against an opponent, things happen in football and before you know it one of those guys could be in there playing a whole lot more. And so, every bit of reps that we can get I think matter as far as our development goes.”
Harsin elaborated on the importance of the players who didn’t see the field much Saturday still getting plenty of work in. He said the team returned Sunday, and the players who didn’t play much put some pads on, went out and got a few reps in to continue their development.
While those extra situations may not seem like much, the first-year Auburn coach hopes it will be a difference maker for his players.
“Those opportunities in games or practice – you know, whenever you get it, take advantage of it,” Harsin said. “Hopefully those are going to help you be a better football player and give you a chance when you get in the game to go execute at a high level. When you do that, more opportunities will come."