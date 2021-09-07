‘That’s always the mentality’: Why Auburn won’t waste the end of a half under Bryan Harsin

“That was a chance for our guys to keep playing, to get reps. We had some other players in the game, and so those guys, it's important that they get a chance to get out there and play and to have a chance to run the ball, to make decisions, to block, to do all the things on the offensive side,” Harsin said. “Ultimately, it's more about our guys having a chance to play and being able to take those valuable reps that they all get, you know, into the season because you never know what's going to happen.

“Those guys get a chance to play in the game, they get an opportunity to go against an opponent, things happen in football and before you know it one of those guys could be in there playing a whole lot more. And so, every bit of reps that we can get I think matter as far as our development goes.”

Harsin elaborated on the importance of the players who didn’t see the field much Saturday still getting plenty of work in. He said the team returned Sunday, and the players who didn’t play much put some pads on, went out and got a few reps in to continue their development.

While those extra situations may not seem like much, the first-year Auburn coach hopes it will be a difference maker for his players.

“Those opportunities in games or practice – you know, whenever you get it, take advantage of it,” Harsin said. “Hopefully those are going to help you be a better football player and give you a chance when you get in the game to go execute at a high level. When you do that, more opportunities will come."