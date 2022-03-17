‘That’s got to be stressful’: Charles Barkley relates to Suni Lee as ‘the face of Auburn sports’

Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus.

But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.

Lee appeared on Barkley’s podcast The Steam Room earlier this month, and during the episode Barkley called Lee “the face of Auburn sports” and empathized with the pressure Lee feels during her freshman season.

Barkley hosts the podcast with his Inside the NBA co-host Ernie Johnson. He called Lee his favorite guest on the show ever.

“You’re making us proud, and War Damn Eagle,” he told her.

Barkley met Lee for the first time at an Auburn men’s basketball game in late January and Barkley said meeting her was “really special” to him. On the show, Barkley and Lee talked about Auburn, going to football and basketball games, and shared laughs with Johnson over which gymnastics events they could picture Barkley doing.

No stranger to the spotlight himself, Barkley also took time to sympathize with what Lee could be feeling at the center of attention. Lee and the Auburn gymnastics team enter the SEC Championship meet this Saturday in Birmingham after they didn’t perform the way they’d have liked last weekend at Michigan. This week, an ESPN.com article put Lee’s anxieties under a microscope, sharing her feelings of pressure and imposter syndrome as headline news.

“I can’t imagine being that famous on a college campus,” Barkley said to Johnson after the interview segment ended. The podcast was recorded long before the ESPN article was published, and Lee talked about handling pressure even last fall, but Barkley’s words validate Lee’s feelings the way only the words of a fellow star athletes could.

“Weren’t you famous on a college campus?” Johnson chimed in.

“Not like that!” Barkley immediately fired back. “First of all, they didn’t know who I was for like the first two years,” he laughed.

“To come in and everybody knows who you are — I’m proud of her but, man, that’s got to be stressful. And if you’ve already won the Olympic gold medal, you’re going to have to be great every meet, so that puts added pressure on her. But, man, she’s just a great representation of Auburn.”

Auburn fans cheer Lee every chance they get no matter what she scores in a gymnastics meet, but Barkley understands how athletes can feel pressure better than most. He won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in men’s basketball, but that was long after he left Auburn when he was in the NBA. Lee just turned 19 on March 9.

“You are in a very unique situation because, let’s be honest, you’re the face of Auburn sports right now,” Barkley told Lee on the podcast.

“Me?!” she asked.

“Seriously,” he said. “And this is a compliment to you. When I was there, me and Bo Jackson were the face. The last few years it’s probably been Bo Nix. We had a couple of basketball players, now it’s Jabari Smith — he’s up there too but he’s going to be gone in the next couple months. But you’re going to be the face of Auburn athletics for the next few years, and hey, it couldn’t happen to a better person. I’m excited to see where you take this thing.”

For her part, Lee said she never got to go to football games or basketball games in high school because she was always in the gym, and she’s had fun getting the chance to do that at Auburn.

She also talked about her journal, which she has been seen reading during meets and of which she shared a photo on Twitter in February.

On one page, she tells herself to ‘swing’ on bars, to ‘control her mind’ on beam, to ‘have fun’ on floor and to be ‘tight’ on vault. They’re keywords. She writes to herself: “Be Average Suni. Nothing more. Nothing less. You are good enough.”

She said one of her coaches in Minnesota, Alison Lim, used to tell her those keywords when she was coaching Lee alongside Jess Graba. Now, Lee competes at Auburn for twin brother Jeff Graba — but there’s less one-on-one time between coach and athlete comparing club to college, because Jeff Graba has 18 other athletes on Auburn’s roster to coach.

“When I was younger, my coach would actually write it for me, because she knew me more than anybody else,” Lee said. “So when I got here I kind of just learned to do it, because I wasn’t going to have her by my side the whole time because she’s not physically going to be here. So I kind of just learned my keywords that I’ve been using throughout the Olympics and all of that.

“I just took it here — because college gymnastics, I feel, is more of a mental game. You’re competing every week. Like, I’m doing easier skills so it gives me a lot more time to overthink. And I think that’s where writing them down helps me a lot, to just keep my keywords.”

Lee also took Barkley calling her “the face of Auburn sports” in stride.

“I’m super excited, especially if I’m trying for another Olympic team that I’ll help put more attention on Auburn too,” Lee said. “So it’s really exciting when Auburn is getting the attention that it deserves.”

Auburn competes at the night session in the SEC Championship on Saturday. The session is set to start at 7 p.m. and it will be televised on SEC Network. Auburn is in the midst of the program’s best season ever, and its disappointment with the Michigan score was an indicator of how high Lee and her teammates have raised expectations at Auburn.

Between meets, though, Lee was able to laugh as Barkley joked when they talked about him performing on bars, saying Lee couldn’t probably picture him on bars but might could picture him “behind bars.”

The three also laughed about how little Barkley and Johnson knew about the gymnastics world. They talked about how athletes in gymnastics peak younger than in other sports, though Lee mentioned there’s a gymnast out there still competing at 40.

“Hey, let me tell you something: Speaking as an Auburn graduate, we’re going to make sure you have enough money from NIL that you’re not going to be flipping around at 40 years old,” Barkley laughed. “I promise you that, OK? If I have to call Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, my man Tim Cook at Apple, we will not have you flipping around at 40 years old, I promise you that. I’m going to make them calls for you.”

From one campus legend to another: He’s got her back.

