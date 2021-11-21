‘That’s on me’: Bryan Harsin takes responsibility as Tigers suffer third straight loss

There were, of course, some important factors to consider with Auburn’s issues Saturday night.

Auburn played without five starters in total, with quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson missing the game after suffering season-ending injuries last week and linebacker Owen Pappoe, wide receiver Kobe Hudson and offensive guard Brandon Council unable to suit up. The Tigers were breaking in backup quarterback TJ Finley in his first start for Auburn, and while the sophomore played well for the most part there were a few hiccups along the way.

The Tigers were also in position to cut South Carolina’s lead to 21-20 early in the fourth quarter when backup kicker Ben Patton missed a 25-yard field goal to the right.

Even with those fair caveats, the scene in Williams-Bryce Stadium was a difficult one for the Tigers.

As the game came to a close and South Carolina celebrated reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer emphatically told the ESPN television crew that South Carolina repeatedly ran the same two plays in the second half of the action.

While Harsin reacted with surprise when told of Beamer’s claim, he acknowledged whatever the Gamecocks were doing was working.