‘That’s on us’: Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden looks for defensive front to respond

Wooden described Auburn’s strategy entering the Penn State game, saying the Tigers thought they could rush just three players because Penn State likes running deep routes and mesh concepts.

That, however, quickly proved ineffective, something Wooden owned in the aftermath.

“We felt like we could get pressure with three, but that's on us,” Wooden said. “We can definitely improve, get back there faster. Better technique, just getting back to fundamentals, getting off, hand placement, knock back, attacking one man, attacking half a man instead of a whole.

“When we get back to it, we'll be alright.”

In terms of trying to apply pressure with three rushers in the future, Wooden said the Tigers have to attack half a man, get off the ball quickly and recognize their keys. He explained the players cannot afford to get caught between two offensive linemen, thereby rendering their would-be rush useless.

Wooden said the EDGE players were upset after the game because of their performance and noted the players got close to Clifford a few times but didn’t come through. He added the group – headlined by Derick Hall and TD Moultry – has used last week’s struggles as motivation and they’ve been on point during this week’s practice.