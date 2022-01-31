‘That’s what pros do’: Jabari Smith bounces back with strong performance against Oklahoma

By midway through the first half of Auburn’s game against Oklahoma, freshman forward Jabari Smith proved his shooting was back on track.
Smith followed a woeful 2-of-15 performance against Missouri on Tuesday by overcoming a slow start and coming on strong against the Sooners. Smith missed his first two shots from the field Saturday before scoring seven consecutive points on his way to a 23-point outing in the Tigers’ 86-68 victory in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
“He’s a pro. That’s what pros do,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s been in the gym just doing what he does. He got to the foul line – which was very significant tonight – and had 11 defensive rebounds, a lot of big traffic rebounds. Did a really, really nice job. He is 6-10, and he played like it tonight.”
Smith hit a few free throws early in Saturday’s action then missed a turnaround jumper and a contested jumper just inside the 3-point line.
From there, the former five-star turned it on.
Auburn led Oklahoma by two with just over 11 minutes to go in the first half when Smith hit a turnaround jumper in the paint over Sooners forward Jacob Groves then followed it on the next possession by catching a pass in the corner and immediately draining a 3-pointer.
Both teams traded possessions before Smith was back at it, this time sidestepping an Oklahoma defender before pulling up and draining a deep fadeaway jumper.
By the time that shot fell through the net, Smith had pushed the Tigers to a nine-point lead thanks to seven points in the span of one minute and 43 seconds.
Smith explained moving past the struggles against Missouri was as simple as preparing for the next game.
“It’s a long season, and you’re going to have games like that,” Smith said. “[It was important to] just not dwell on it too much, not get down on myself too much, keeping my confidence up and getting ready for the next game.”
Smith attempted only two more shots in the first half before getting the job done in the game’s final 20 minutes.
Smith missed his first attempt of the second half – a 3-pointer – before hitting a jumper that ended a quick 5-0 run by the Sooners. He and his teammates briefly went cold from 3-point range – which allowed Oklahoma to draw within five – before a Devan Cambridge layup, a Walker Kessler 3-pointer and a contested fadeaway jumper by Smith ended the threat.
A little over a minute and a half later, Auburn pushed its lead back to double digits and kept it there for the remainder of the game.
Smith was far from the only Auburn player who stood out Saturday, as the other driving force was fellow big man Walker Kessler.
Kessler and Smith dominated Oklahoma and combined for 44 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks. The duo was crucial in holding Oklahoma to zero second-chance points in the first half and helping Auburn win the rebounding battle 41-29 for the game.
When asked about where Kessler and Smith stack up among the frontcourts he’s worked with, Pearl didn’t hesitate to say they’re at the top of the list.
“They’re the best frontcourt I’ve ever coached for sure,” Pearl said. “They are at this point, but we’ve still got work to do. That’s the good thing: we got better tonight. We did get better tonight.”
Smith endured some uncharacteristic issues shooting-wise to start the week, but based on everything Pearl said in the lead-up to Saturday’s game his young star kept his head down and continued working.
That persistence paid off Saturday, when Smith returned to form and helped Auburn add an impressive non-conference win to its resume.
When Smith compared the last two games, the freshman explained the difference in how he played offensively helped him and his teammates avoid the same issues they had at Missouri.