‘That’s what pros do’: Jabari Smith bounces back with strong performance against Oklahoma

Both teams traded possessions before Smith was back at it, this time sidestepping an Oklahoma defender before pulling up and draining a deep fadeaway jumper.

By the time that shot fell through the net, Smith had pushed the Tigers to a nine-point lead thanks to seven points in the span of one minute and 43 seconds.

Smith explained moving past the struggles against Missouri was as simple as preparing for the next game.

“It’s a long season, and you’re going to have games like that,” Smith said. “[It was important to] just not dwell on it too much, not get down on myself too much, keeping my confidence up and getting ready for the next game.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith attempted only two more shots in the first half before getting the job done in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Smith missed his first attempt of the second half – a 3-pointer – before hitting a jumper that ended a quick 5-0 run by the Sooners. He and his teammates briefly went cold from 3-point range – which allowed Oklahoma to draw within five – before a Devan Cambridge layup, a Walker Kessler 3-pointer and a contested fadeaway jumper by Smith ended the threat.