‘That’s why I came here’: Auburn celebrates SEC championship

Confetti fell from the rafters, and the Tigers danced.
They win, they dance, they always say — even in the rain.
An orange and blue blizzard covered Neville Arena on Saturday after the Auburn men’s basketball team clinched the SEC championship outright, and Auburn cut down the nets to celebrate a dream regular season to be cemented in silver rings.
There’s still work to be done. The SEC Tournament is next. The NCAA Tournament is next.
But Saturday, there was this. And forever in the rafters in Auburn, there’ll be this.
“That’s why I came here, was to win,” said Jabari Smith, who’ll be remembered as one of Auburn’s all-time greats — and remembered now as a championship winner.
He wore one of the nets around his neck during the celebration on the court Saturday, as the players stepped carefully over that confetti on the floor to hug supporters and take pictures, and as the ladder moved from one side of the court to the other.
Allen Flanigan hugged his dad. Walker Kessler held his freshly snipped piece of the net high above the rim, then stepped only two or three rungs back down off the ladder to the get to the ground. These team veterans and talented newcomers invested in one another and put together one of the best basketball units in the country all season.
“It’s all about our players,” Bruce Pearl said. “Our guys came to play every single night. We took no team for granted. We locked in, we grinded.
“I think the lessons these guys learned because of their own discipline is going to serve them well for the rest of their lives. They know how to win, they know how to train, they know how to prepare.”
It took a lifetime of work to get up that ladder, and the story of a lifetime came down from it. Flanigan’s dad Wes Flanigan is on the coaching staff. So is KT Harrell, a stellar player on the Plains who finally had his chance to cut down the nets. Smith’s father Jabari Smith Sr., seven-foot hooper himself, high-fived Kessler about 12 feet in the air, and Final Four star Malik Dunbar put his arm around Zep Jasper with three rings on his fingers.
Jasper will be fitted for his own ring soon. He went down the ladder with his piece the net in his mouth. Wendell Green tied his piece to the back strap of his ballcap. KD Johnson smiled into the phone to someone who couldn’t make it, and Cardwell dumped two handfuls of confetti on Bill and Connie Neville.
Speaking of investment: This game was the first men’s game played in the newly christened Neville Arena. Saturday, though, Auburn basketball’s biggest benefactors were just two more voices part of The Jungle atmosphere like everyone else. Auburn’s fans and supporters created an environment often touted by the national media to be part of one of the toughest places to play in college basketball, and living up to the billing, Auburn never lost at home this season.
Now Auburn turns its attention to winning away from home, first at the SEC Tournament in Tampa and then wherever the NCAA Tournament takes the team, but these Tigers on Saturday at least made good on their potential to be a championship team.
Auburn downed South Carolina 82-71 to clinch an outright claim to the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Auburn kept South Carolina at an arm’s reach throughout the game Saturday. Auburn entered Neville Arena with at least a share of the league championship in hand, but left it with no doubt.
Smith led Auburn with 21 points. Johnson scored another 17 points and Kessler added another 11. Green added 10 points to give the Tigers four scorers in double figures. Auburn led 48-40 at halftime and never trailed in the second half.
Auburn finished the regular season 27-4 overall and 15-3 in the SEC.
Auburn will take a double bye into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn will play Friday against the winner of Thursday’s game between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.