‘That’s why I came here’: Auburn celebrates SEC championship

“It’s all about our players,” Bruce Pearl said. “Our guys came to play every single night. We took no team for granted. We locked in, we grinded.

“I think the lessons these guys learned because of their own discipline is going to serve them well for the rest of their lives. They know how to win, they know how to train, they know how to prepare.”

It took a lifetime of work to get up that ladder, and the story of a lifetime came down from it. Flanigan’s dad Wes Flanigan is on the coaching staff. So is KT Harrell, a stellar player on the Plains who finally had his chance to cut down the nets. Smith’s father Jabari Smith Sr., seven-foot hooper himself, high-fived Kessler about 12 feet in the air, and Final Four star Malik Dunbar put his arm around Zep Jasper with three rings on his fingers.

Jasper will be fitted for his own ring soon. He went down the ladder with his piece the net in his mouth. Wendell Green tied his piece to the back strap of his ballcap. KD Johnson smiled into the phone to someone who couldn’t make it, and Cardwell dumped two handfuls of confetti on Bill and Connie Neville.