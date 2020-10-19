'That starts with me': Gus Malzahn knows corrections for Auburn begin at the top

The Auburn Tigers had several errors against South Carolina on Saturday that led to their second loss in three weeks. While there was a lack of execution for some Auburn players that proved pivotal, head coach Gus Malzahn knows he was not above reproach either.
Malzahn discussed some of the Tigers’ issues in the 29-22 loss to the Gamecocks during his weekly Sunday night press conference. He pointed to the team’s three turnovers as a major issue that derailed Auburn’s early momentum but also keyed in on the team’s nine penalties, an area that he said falls on the coaches.
“In the third quarter we faced some adversity, and we didn't handle it very well. Really the difference in the game if you look at it, obviously, was the three turnovers that led to 21 points, and then the nine penalties,” Malzahn said. “Four of those led to first downs and kept drives alive, so we've got to do a better job of that. Disappointed in the penalties. You know, I always think that's coaching. That starts with me, and we've got to do a better job in that area.”
Auburn saw a strong start on defense dissipate come the second half for the second straight week, but Malzahn felt like the story against South Carolina wasn’t the same as it was against Arkansas the prior Saturday.
Malzahn pointed out that one of the key issues with the defense on Saturday was the fact that Auburn’s three turnovers set the Gamecocks up with great field position. South Carolina’s average starting field position after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s interceptions was the Auburn 29-yard line, which made scoring touchdowns off all three turnovers much easier.
The Tigers’ defense faced a tough task off the turnovers but did create one turnover in the second half when South Carolina had a chance to put the game away. Although the outcome wasn’t ideal, Malzahn still saw growth in the defensive play.
“I think we got off to a really good start. The big thing is the first half, I think we gave them two short fields,” Malzahn said. “But you know, there’s good coaches on every team we play that will make adjustments. Overall, I really felt that our defense improved.”
Scoring opportunities for Auburn have been an issue this season — the Tigers are 50th in the country in red zone offense and 69th in scoring touchdowns in the red zone — which made a missed scoring opportunity before halftime Saturday particularly regrettable.
Following South Carolina cornerback Jaylin Dickerson’s interception and a Gamecocks touchdown 11 plays later, Auburn got the ball back on its own 35 with a 16-14 lead, two timeouts and 35 seconds showing on the clock. The Tigers got nearly to midfield with 19 seconds to go and still had both timeouts only to let seven seconds run off the clock pre-play due to an alignment issue with receivers Eli Stove and Seth Williams followed by eight more seconds burnt when Nix was forced to scramble for a gain of one yard.
With an Anders Carlson field goal attempt now out of the question, the Tigers were forced to try a Hail Mary that never came to fruition. Nix had no time on the next play and was sacked by South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare to send the Tigers to the locker room with a two-point lead and the two timeouts still in their back pocket.
Malzahn took responsibility on Sunday for not using a timeout when the Tigers had an opportunity to at least get in field goal range for Carlson, who has hit eight of his nine attempts this season.
“There’s no doubt I could have called a timeout there with, what, 19 seconds left. We called a play, the receivers got adjusted as we went and we probably wasted about five or seven seconds getting adjusted. You’re thinking, ‘Hey, do you go ahead and call a timeout or not or just let them play?’ Of course, we didn’t,” Malzahn said. “Then (Nix) had to scramble. When he scrambled, I think five or six seconds went over. But obviously, (if I) had to do it over again, I’d have called a timeout with that 19 seconds.”
One of the more surprising elements of Saturday’s game — which was the first meeting between the two schools since 2014 — was the chippiness between the teams. TV cameras caught plenty of jawing between the Tigers and Gamecocks throughout the game, and that aggressive mentality seemed to hurt an Auburn team that drew nine penalties in the loss.
Malzahn didn’t address whether he had a sense there would be a lot of trash talking in the game. Instead, he explained it was uncharacteristic of the Tigers and that the players would do a better job controlling their emotions going forward.
A number of things went wrong for Auburn on Saturday to lead to its second loss of the 2020 season. Malzahn didn’t shy away from acknowledging as much afterward, but he made sure his focus remained on learning from what went wrong.
“Overall, like I said, it was a tough loss,” Malzahn said. “We've got to rebound. We've got to put it behind us and get ready for Ole Miss.”
