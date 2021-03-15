The 5 biggest questions for Auburn football entering spring practice

Monday marks the start of what will be an incredibly important period of time for Auburn football.

The Tigers return to the practice field today to officially begin the spring in anticipation of the 2021 season, which will be the first under new head coach Bryan Harsin. The team’s 15 practices over the next month will give Harsin and the new Auburn staff a chance to evaluate the roster, implement their schemes and make strides before they reconvene in the summer before the season opener on Sept. 4.

Auburn is starting with a clean slate thanks to the coaching change, and there are plenty of questions surrounding the Tigers as they get to work before A-Day on April 17. Here are the five biggest questions Auburn will look to answer by the time their highly-anticipated scrimmage next month is in the books.

1. Will quarterback Bo Nix take a step forward?

Nix was expected to make tangible progress during his sophomore season at Auburn, and while he showed flashes his play on the whole was inconsistent. His statistics in 11 games as a sophomore looked very much like his numbers in 13 games in 2019, leaving him ninth in the SEC in quarterback rating (123.9) and 10th in the SEC in completion percentage (59.9 percent) by the time 2020 was in the books.