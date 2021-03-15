The 5 biggest questions for Auburn football entering spring practice

Monday marks the start of what will be an incredibly important period of time for Auburn football.
The Tigers return to the practice field today to officially begin the spring in anticipation of the 2021 season, which will be the first under new head coach Bryan Harsin. The team’s 15 practices over the next month will give Harsin and the new Auburn staff a chance to evaluate the roster, implement their schemes and make strides before they reconvene in the summer before the season opener on Sept. 4.
Auburn is starting with a clean slate thanks to the coaching change, and there are plenty of questions surrounding the Tigers as they get to work before A-Day on April 17. Here are the five biggest questions Auburn will look to answer by the time their highly-anticipated scrimmage next month is in the books.
1. Will quarterback Bo Nix take a step forward?
Nix was expected to make tangible progress during his sophomore season at Auburn, and while he showed flashes his play on the whole was inconsistent. His statistics in 11 games as a sophomore looked very much like his numbers in 13 games in 2019, leaving him ninth in the SEC in quarterback rating (123.9) and 10th in the SEC in completion percentage (59.9 percent) by the time 2020 was in the books.
Nix was by no means the only one at fault for his struggles — the Tigers’ offensive line was a huge problem, for example — but now he enters the spring with coaches who have extensive backgrounds in developing quarterbacks. Harsin played the position at Boise State and later worked with Broncos standouts like Jared Zabransky, Kellen Moore and Brett Rypien, and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo played at Georgia and later had notable success in 14 seasons as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach.
Nix has proven he is a talented player — go back and watch his five-yard rushing touchdown against Texas A&M during which he bounced off would-be tacklers like a pinball — but his struggles with his passing mechanics are among the issues that have held him back. Now, he’ll be tutored by a coaching staff that knows what it takes to play the position and play it well.
2. Who emerges among the Tigers’ offensive linemen?
The Tigers understood they faced a tremendous challenge last fall in replacing four of their five starting linemen from the year before with no spring and a limited fall, and the results were hard to ignore.
Auburn played seven linemen among the five starting spots in its first two games in case players missed time during the pandemic, but even after Gus Malzahn and the staff settled on a lineup more changes occurred due to injuries. The end result was a Tigers’ offensive line that was woeful in pass blocking but made strides in the run game, which led to some harrowing moments for Nix during which it was apparent there was little trust in the pocket.
The good news is Auburn didn’t lose any offensive linemen from last year, but how the group lines up this season is anybody’s guess.
Among those who started at least at one point last season, the Tigers return offensive tackles Alec Jackson, Brodarious Hamm, Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey; center Nick Brahms; and offensive guards Tashawn Manning, Brandon Council and Keiondre Jones. The team also has several reserve linemen back from last year and added two freshmen in tackle Colby Smith and guard Garner Langlo, though Smith has not yet enrolled.
There’s no denying the offensive line was one of Auburn’s weak points in 2020, but the good news is a new staff — which includes offensive line coach Will Friend — with no ties to last season can and likely will rearrange the lineup. The result may be several different combinations during the spring period as Friend and the others determine who can withstand the demand of playing in the SEC.
3. Which wide receivers break out from the pack?
Auburn faces an uphill climb in its receiving corps given its top three receivers from 2020 — Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove — have moved on to the NFL. The Tigers have a chance to feature some truly off-the-radar receivers who break out this spring, although there are some notable candidates to definitely keep an eye on.
Rising sophomore Kobe Hudson played in the most games last year among the Tigers’ returning receivers, and fellow rising sophomore Ze’Vian Capers showed flashes but is coming off offseason foot surgery. Rising senior Shedrick Jackson was limited by injuries last year, and some of the younger players such as rising sophomores Elijah Canion, J.J. Evans or Malcolm Johnson Jr. could seize the opportunity.
Auburn’s lack of proven players at receiver should be a concern entering the spring, but players like Capers and Canion have shown glimpses of being up-and-coming playmakers. Those Tigers are facing a golden opportunity this spring to make a statement, and emerging now could lead to a starting spot come early September.
4. What will the defense look like?
There’s plenty of different theories we could delve into regarding the Tigers’ returning playmakers on defense and who fits best where. Above all else, though, is figuring out the basics of what new defensive coordinator Derek Mason is bringing to the table.
Mason, who landed at Auburn after a seven-year run as Vanderbilt’s head coach, is well-revered in the sport as a defensive mind but has switched between four-man and three-man fronts throughout his career. Will the Tigers continue to use a 4-3 base defense, or could the team switch to more 3-4 looks given Auburn’s linebacker corps is notably deep this fall?
Mason will likely discuss what he has in mind for his first Auburn defense when he addresses the media next week.
5. What will the Tigers’ secondary look like this fall?
The majority of the big questions about Auburn entering the spring have focused on potential deficiencies or possible areas of weakness. The final one, however, surrounds what could quickly prove to be Auburn’s greatest strength.
The Tigers have a considerable amount of talent coming back to the secondary this fall, and the returning production coupled with the new faces who will eventually join the group make for an interesting dynamic. Auburn did lose starting safety Jamien Sherwood and nickelback Christian Tutt to the NFL Draft but has some proven players coming back in cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Nehemiah Pritchett, nickelback Ladarius Tennison and safety Smoke Monday.
Auburn also has cornerback Jaylin Simpson — who started last year’s season opener but battled injuries for most of the year — and safety Chris Thompson, who played six games last year and could step up to replace Sherwood.
Additionally, new freshman safety Ahmari Harvey is already enrolled and could figure into the battle to replace Sherwood. The Tigers will add former West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller and freshman safeties Juwan Gaston and Cayden Bridges to the mix in the summer.