THE AUBURN REGIONAL PREVIEW: The Auburn fans’ guide to the NCAA gymnastics postseason

It’s go time for the Auburn gymnastics team.

And it’s go time for Neville Arena. The gymnastics version of March Madness is here, and the road to nationals run through Auburn as one of the tournament’s four regional sites.

With star newcomers like Suni Lee mixing with veteran talents like Derrian Gobourne, Auburn is the midst of the program’s most exciting season ever. The journey to the national championship meet runs through the NCAA Regionals — and as fate has it, Auburn is hosting the first round and the gymnastics version of the Sweet Sixteen this weekend on the Plains.

Scroll below for the complete guide to Auburn’s postseason path, including the regional schedule, how to watch, the complete national bracket and much more.

What to watch

The Auburn gymnastics team competes Thursday at 1 p.m. in the regional semifinal against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah.

The two teams with the two best scores at the regional semifinal will advance to the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.

In the regional final, the top two scorers again will advance to the national meet in Fort Worth.

In both rounds, four teams enter and two teams survive and advance while two other teams are eliminated and see their seasons end.

Opposite Auburn in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday is Florida, Denver, Ohio State and either Iowa State or Western Michigan.

Just like the NCAA Tournament in basketball, this is the big dance, with everything to play for and every team’s season on the line.

How to watch

All NCAA Regional events will be streamed through ESPN+. That includes the Auburn Regional and the meets Auburn would be competing in this weekend.

ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription service which costs $6.99 per month.

It’s the exclusive carrier of the NCAA Regionals. The only way to watch Auburn this weekend will be through an ESPN+ subscription.

ESPN+ is different from SEC Network+ and can’t be accessed with cable credentials.

There is a benefit to digital streaming, though, and that’s that ESPN will be able to offer isolated coverage of each apparatus throughout the meet. As teams will be competing on each apparatus simultaneously throughout the meet, fans streaming the meet digitally will have the opportunity to see every routine from their favorite team, which is never the case for a quad meet broadcasted on a traditional television channel.

During the regular season during two-team dual meets, the two teams take turns with their routines whereas in a four-team quad meet, all teams go at the same time.

ESPN+ can be played on web-connected smart TVs or streamed to the TV using compatible devices like Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV and others.

The Auburn Regional schedule

Regional opener

3 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, Neville Arena

Iowa State

Western Michigan

Regional semifinals, Session 1

1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Neville Arena

No. 7 Auburn

No. 10 Kentucky

Georgia

Southern Utah

Regional semifinals, Session 2

7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Neville Arena

No. 2 Florida

No. 15 Denver

Ohio State

Iowa State or Western Michigan

Regional finals

5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Neville Arena

Winner of regional semifinals session 1

Runner-up of regional semifinals session 1

Winner of regional semifinals session 2

Runner-up of regional semifinals session 2

Complete NCAA postseason bracket

On the opening day, 36 teams enter the bracket with four being eliminated through head-to-head play-ins in the opening round. A field of 32 enters the regional semifinal round, with 16 teams making the regional final.

Two teams advance out of the four regions, bringing eight teams to the national meet in Fort Worth starting April 14. The NCAA Championships play out in much the same way, with four teams entering each semifinal meet and with two teams advancing to the four-team national finals.

Who is competing for Auburn this weekend?

Auburn’s seniors like floor sensation Derrian Gobourne and vault expert Drew Watson have been joined this year by an electric freshman class led by superstar Suni Lee and touted prospect Sophia Groth. While Lee was a five-star signee for Auburn, Groth was a strong four-star.

Both Lee and Groth compete in the all-around for Auburn, meaning they perform routines on floor, on beam, on vault and on bars.

Auburn will have separate starting lineups for all four events. Some like Lee compete in all the events while others specialize — like freshman Sara Hubbard, who has been a plug-and-play starter for Auburn on vault this season, and sophomore Gabby McLaughlin, who is one of the SEC’s top scorers on beam.

Between those veteran seniors and those youngster freshmen, juniors Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch continue to be strong hands for the Tigers and glue pieces for the unit.

Stevens late in the season upgraded to the Yurchenko 1.5 on vault, giving Auburn one more routine with a high scoring potential. Meanwhile, Brusch was one of the top scorers on bars at the SEC Championship, scoring a 9.950.

Lee closed the meet with a perfect 10, catapulting the Tigers into the NCAA Regional with momentum.

What is the outlook for Auburn gymnastics this weekend?

For Auburn at this stage, success is about surviving and advancing.

Auburn has shattered records during what’s already been an electric and memorable season on the Plains, and now the time has come for Auburn to put its skills into action when it matters most in the national tournament.

Auburn has the second-best seed out of all the teams at the Auburn Regional. Florida is No. 2 in the country and is the top seed at the regional, and a true contender to win the national championship — but two tickets to Fort Worth are being awarded at the Auburn Regional. Auburn does not have to beat Florida to make it to the national meet.

Heading into this week, national analysts figure Auburn will be tasked with fending off No. 10 Kentucky for the second spot at nationals, while Florida is seen as the heir-apparent to the first ticket. Georgia, while down this season, could throw a wrench into things, and injury-ridded No. 15 Denver would like to do the same, but most analysts seem to see this regional final coming down to a three-team race for two spots between Florida, Auburn and Kentucky.

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba explained it this way:

“You don’t actually have to win these meets. You have to survive these meets,” he said this week. “You have to get through. You have to beat two teams from now on, and if you can keep beating two teams, you’re going to be first or second in the nation at the end when you come up for air.

“You don’t have to be faster than the bear. You got to be faster than your friends, that’s all,” he laughed.

Team-by-team breakdown of the Auburn Regional

No. 2 Florida

NQS: 198.135 (2nd)

198.135 (2nd) Season average: 197.841

197.841 Season high score: 198.575

198.575 Outlook: When Graba talks about outrunning the bear, Florida might as well be the bear. The Gators are top contenders for the national championship this season, ranking in the NQS ahead of defending champion No. 3 Michigan and just behind No. 1 Oklahoma. Superstars like Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong lead the Gators. While Auburn is excited to host the regional, Florida may well be the team that’s the next happiest to be in Neville Arena this weekend: On an epic night in then-Auburn Arena on March 4, Auburn and Florida pushed each other to dualling 198.575’s in a sensational tie. That score was incredible: It’s a program-record high score for both teams and it ties the fourth-highest score ever recorded in the history of NCAA gymnastics. Florida should feel plenty comfortable competing in Neville Arena this weekend.

No. 7 Auburn

NQS: 197.650 (7th)

197.650 (7th) Season average: 197.444

197.444 Season high score: 198.575

198.575 Outlook: Auburn has tied Florida on the Neville Arena floor this season and beaten Kentucky head-to-head when the two teams met in Auburn on Feb. 25. The Tigers scored a 197.925 that night compared to the Wildcats’ 197.150. Since the Florida meet, Auburn saw scores go down at the Elevate the Stage meet and at a road meet at Michigan. Auburn started slow, too, at the SEC Championship meet, but charged back in the later rotations to match the program’s best finish ever at the SEC Championship in third place. Florida won the meet while Kentucky finished seventh out of eight and Georgia finished last.

No. 10 Kentucky

NQS: 197.250 (10th)

197.250 (10th) Season average: 197.040

197.040 Season high score: 197.650

197.650 Outlook: The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish at the SEC Championship meet, but Kentucky has proven this season that it’s worthy of a top-10 ranking and capable of putting together big scores. It was only a week before the SEC Championship meet that Kentucky scored its season-high, a strong 197.650, against Michigan State in a home meet in Lexington.

No. 15 Denver

NQS: 196.960 (15th)

196.960 (15th) Season average: 196.677

196.677 Season high score: 197.600

197.600 Outlook: Denver is not a name-brand school in the football world or the gymnastics world, but it is in the gymnastics world. Denver has made it to the national finals four times in program history. However, Denver has been plagued by injury late in the season. Denver still managed to put together a 197.250 at the Big 12 Championships on March 19 and is capable of topping the top-seeded teams at the Auburn Regional if those teams make mistakes.

Ohio State

NQS: 196.890 (17th)

196.890 (17th) Season average: 196.465

196.465 Season high score: 197.525

197.525 Outlook: Ohio State finished fifth at the Big Ten Championships the last time out. Ohio State has made strides in recent seasons, upping its ranking from 34th in 2020 to 16th in 2021 and staying steady in 2022. Ohio State and Denver will most likely be battling for a second-place finish in the regional semifinal behind Florida.

Georgia

NQS: 196.575 (23rd)

196.575 (23rd) Season average: 196.095

196.095 Season high score: 197.175

197.175 Outlook: It’s a down year for one of the nation’s powerhouse programs. Georgia has won 10 national championships in its illustrious history, but this season the Gymdogs have struggled and the team finished last at the SEC Championship meet the last time out. There’s highly touted talent on that roster, though, and Georgia will look to finally put it all together at the Auburn Regional and cause some chaos.

Southern Utah

NQS: 196.535 (27th)

196.535 (27th) Season average: 196.073

196.073 Season high score: 197.000

197.000 Outlook: Southern Utah brings one of the most remarkable nicknames in sports to the Auburn Regional: They are the Flippin’ Birds. Southern Utah has a better road score than any road score Georgia has put together this season, with its 197 coming on the road, giving the Flippin’ Birds hope that they’ll be able to fly past Georgia in the regional semifinal. Southern Utah will likely have to catch Auburn or Kentucky slipping, though, to make the regional final.

Iowa State

NQS: 196.430 (28th)

196.430 (28th) Season average: 195.900

195.900 Season high score: 196.875

196.875 Outlook: Iowa State was the center of debate in online circles after the NCAA’s postseason selection show, as there are teams in the bracket with a lower NQS than Iowa State who do not have to compete in a play-in like Iowa State does. As it happens, Iowa State competed in Neville Arena already this season when the Cyclones met Auburn on Jan. 21. Iowa State should be able to advance past Western Michigan into the regional semifinal.

Western Michigan

NQS: 196.215 (36th)

196.215 (36th) Season average: 195.788

195.788 Season high score: 196.725

196.725 Outlook: The 36th team in the NQS rankings entering a 36-team tournament, Western Michigan is probably not capable of catching the top teams in the Auburn Regional unless those top teams make big mistakes.

How will Auburn rotate at the NCAA Regional?

Auburn will start on floor on Thursday, in a departure from the regular rotation fans would see during regular-season dual meets at Neville Arena.

There are four events in NCAA women’s gymnastics, identical to the four events in Olympic women’s gymnastics:

Bars — also called “uneven bars”

— also called “uneven bars” Beam — also called “balance beam”

— also called “balance beam” Floor — also called “floor exercise”

— also called “floor exercise” Vault — just known as “vault”

Individuals who make the starting lineups for their team in all four compete in the All-Around, which sees the scores from all four events combined.

Auburn on Thursday in the regional semifinal will start on floor then move to vault then bars then beam.

In a typical regular-season home meet, Auburn would close the meet on floor, but the Tigers will be fine with closing this meet on beam. Auburn is one of the nation’s best beam teams, holding the nation’s fourth-best scoring average on beam.

Individual qualification

In the NCAA’s postseason, individual medalists are capable of making it to the national championship meet to compete for individual titles.

Individual national titles are awarded on all four events and in the all-around.

In 2019, Gobourne won an individual title on vault after making it to the national meet as an individual qualifier.

That year, Auburn didn’t make the national meet as a team, but Gobourne punched her ticket as an individual qualifier.

This weekend, the individual gymnasts with the best Thursday score on each event not already on an advancing team will advance to the national meet as an individual qualifier. The gymnast with the best all-around score not already on an advancing team will also make it to the national meet.

The scores from Thursday’s two regional semifinals will be the scores that are counted toward individual qualification. After throwing their scores Thursday, the athletes will then have to wait to see how the regional final shakes out on Saturday to find out who’s going to nationals as an individual qualifier.

Auburn will hope to make it to the national meet as a team, allowing all of its gymnasts to compete for individual titles at nationals while the team competes for the team title, but for any team that doesn’t make it out of the regional, there’s a chance the team could be represented at nationals by an individual qualifier.

Is this Auburn’s best team ever?

In many ways, this has already been the most exciting season in Auburn gymnastics history.

These high-flying Tigers have completely re-written the record book. See how seven of the highest team scores in program history were all recorded this year by this year’s team:

1. 198.575 — 3/4/22

2. 197.925 — 2/25/22

T3. 197.750 — 2/5/22

T3. 197.750 — 3/6/22

T3. 197.750 — 2/27/15

6. 197.575 — 2/11/22

7. 197.525 — 1/28/22

8. 197.350 — 1/21/22

9. 197.325 — 3/4/16

10. 197.300 — 2/13/15

The other two seasons that pop up often in the record book are 2015 and 2016. Auburn made it to the national championship meet both years, before the postseason format was changed. Auburn advanced in 2015 to the final night of competition at the national meet and finished sixth in what was then called the Super Six. In 2016, Aurburn made it to the national meet and placed 11th.

If Auburn advances out of this weekend’s regional, the Tigers will take the program to nationals for just the third time since 2002 and further cement this group’s legacy as one of the best Auburn teams to ever take the floor.

Auburn from the beginning of the season has aimed for the goal of making it to the Final Four, by advancing to nationals and advancing out of the national semifinal to make it to the final night of competition.

Is Suni Lee competing for Auburn at the NCAA Regional?

Yes, and she isn’t the only Auburn Tiger capable of putting together a show-stopping performance.

Lee and star senior Derrian Gobourne have both nailed perfect 10’s this season — with Gobourne’s coming in the most epic of circumstances, on the last routine of the night on her Senior Night against Florida on March 4. She rose to the incredible occasion in a rocking arena and delivered only the third perfect 10 on floor in Auburn gymnastics history.

Lee has also left her mark on the Auburn record book: She’s already thrown four perfect 10’s in her Auburn career, becoming the breakaway leader for most 10’s in a career by any Auburn gymnast, while a freshman. Only one other Auburn gymnast has ever nailed more than one, and Becky Erwin finished her career with two.

Auburn’s updated perfect 10 list is as follows:

Becky Erwin, Floor, 2/27/93

Becky Erwin, Floor, 3/10/93

Sarah Wentworth, Bars, 3/5/00

Sally Cantrell, Beam, 1/20/02

Rachael Tarantino, Beam, 1/7/04

Suni Lee, Bars, 2/5/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 2/25/22

Suni Lee, Beam, 3/4/22

Derrian Gobourne, Floor, 3/4/22

Suni Lee, Bars, 3/19/22

Why is Auburn competing at 1 p.m.?

At all four regional sites across the country, the regional semifinal with the highest-seeded team is the nightcap, and in the case of the Auburn Regional that means the regional semifinal led by No. 2 Florida is at 7 p.m.

Auburn is in the opposite regional semifinal and is competing at 1 p.m.

The 1 p.m. first rotation will make it harder for some Auburn fans to tune in on a weekday, but for their part, Auburn’s coach and athletes have said this week that they like the extra rest they’ll be afforded after the regional semifinal, in the case they make it to the regional final.

Parking information

As the Wednesday afternoon session and the Thursday afternoon session will take place during regular university hours, Auburn has designated parking off-site with shuttles set to run to and from each lot.

Parking will be available at the West Lots off West Thach Avenue and in the hayfield on South Donahue.

Shuttles will run from each location starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Shuttles will run for one hour after each afternoon meet.

Shuttles running to the hayfield will be labeled “Orange” while shuttles running to the West Lots will be labeled “Blue.”

Doors will open one hour prior to the start of each session.

