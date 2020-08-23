‘The Auburn standard’: Tigers take to Jordan-Hare for first scrimmage

Some things are still certain, even when the sports world is upside down.
The Auburn football players were reminded of a few of those things Saturday when they stepped back inside towering Jordan-Hare Stadium for their first scrimmage this fall.
For certain, that field is still their home field, whether there are fans up in stands or not. That stadium is still their stadium, even as questions surround kickoff during the coronavirus pandemic.
And the duty still stands, no matter how the season’s schedule changes, for the Tigers to represent whenever they’re on their own turf.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn called on his players to do that when they got back in full pads for the first time in seven and a half months — and he ultimately called Saturday’s scrimmage a successful one in closing the team’s first week of fall practice.
“What I talked about is the Auburn standard, man,” Malzahn said in a virtual press conference through Zoom afterward. “We go out there and we put full pads on, our game field, it’s an Auburn standard — playing with great effort and having great pride. There was some mistakes but that’s to be expected.
“I just wanted them to play as hard as they possibly could, and for the most part they did that.”
Auburn ran 92 plays plus special teams work in a scrimmage designed to offer evaluation material for the coaches, Malzahn reported, and there were no major injuries. Everyone played, with three groups rotating, starting each series on the offense’s own 30-yard line.
Malzahn also reported that, this week, the team went through another complete round of COVID-19 testing which came back with zero positives for the second consecutive week.
Only four players missed practice this week with virus-related issues — still isolated from the team after testing positive previously or coming in contact with a positive, and completing protocol to stay away for long enough for the potential to transmit the virus to pass.
Auburn had 33 positives come up over the course of the summer before a heart-to-heart meeting between players a few weeks ago led them to make a strong commitment to self-sacrifice and isolation, and has led to an elimination of spread on the team since.
“I think we’re in a good spot now but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Malzahn said. “I’m real proud of our players and the way they’re being responsible. It’s just new and it’s going to be different. For us to be successful and have a chance to play, there’s going to be some sacrifices that our players, our coaches and everybody involved in our program are going to have to make. The last two weeks, they’ve done that.
“I’m real proud of them,” Malzahn said. “We’ll have to continue to do that now that there are students back on campus.”
Auburn opened practice last Monday on the same day as the first day of class at Auburn. Auburn practiced in shorts on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week before taking Friday off to gear up for Saturday’s full-contact scrimmage.
This week, Auburn will practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday then scrimmage again Saturday, free to work out in full pads all week.
“This week we’ll be gearing up for our scrimmage next Saturday,” Malzahn said. “We’ll put in a little more of our offense, a little bit more of our defense.
“You’ve got to keep in mind, we haven’t been out on that football field since Jan. 1,” he also said, “so it was really good for our coaches to see where we’re at.”
Three Auburn players have opted out of the season for concerns related to the virus. Contributing linebacker Chandler Wooten elected to opt out saying he is expecting to be a father in November. Reserve defensive back Traivon Leonard and reserve linebacker Josh Marsh both opted out after contracting the virus.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!