‘The Auburn standard’: Tigers take to Jordan-Hare for first scrimmage

Auburn ran 92 plays plus special teams work in a scrimmage designed to offer evaluation material for the coaches, Malzahn reported, and there were no major injuries. Everyone played, with three groups rotating, starting each series on the offense’s own 30-yard line.

Malzahn also reported that, this week, the team went through another complete round of COVID-19 testing which came back with zero positives for the second consecutive week.

Only four players missed practice this week with virus-related issues — still isolated from the team after testing positive previously or coming in contact with a positive, and completing protocol to stay away for long enough for the potential to transmit the virus to pass.

Auburn had 33 positives come up over the course of the summer before a heart-to-heart meeting between players a few weeks ago led them to make a strong commitment to self-sacrifice and isolation, and has led to an elimination of spread on the team since.