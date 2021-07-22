The Auburn Tigers hit the main stage at SEC Media Days on Thursday. What can we expect?

BIRMINGHAM – The close to the 2021 SEC Media Days is coming on Thursday, and the Auburn Tigers are hoping to end the annual event on a high note.

Auburn will follow Missouri and Arkansas as the 14th and final SEC school to field questions from the media as the start of the football season sits a little over a month away.

Let’s take a look at the five storylines to keep an eye on once Bryan Harsin, quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Owen Pappoe get their chance to talk.

1. Harsin’s first time

The honeymoon stage is still in full effect for Harsin, who will be making his first SEC Media Days appearance.

The first-year Tigers head coach will undoubtedly use his opening statement as a chance to speak highly about his first few months on the job at Auburn, the staff he’s put together, the roster they’ve both inherited and bolstered and the promise of the program’s future. Harsin’s newness to the situation won’t be unlike his introductory press conference back on Dec. 24, when he was introduced after a wild coaching search finally came to a close.