‘The best is yet to come’: Auburn picks up another ranked win over No. 21 Georgia

Auburn is now 10-15 and 2-12 in the SEC. Three of those wins, though, came against then-No. 18 Georgia Tech in November, then-No. 4 Tennessee in January, and Sunday’s win over No. 21 Georgia.

“With the exception of South Carolina and then a couple of quarters against LSU and Texas A&M, we’ve been in every ballgame every quarter,” Harris said. “The best is yet to come with this team, if they just stick with it, keep working hard, work a little bit harder, and keep playing hard.”

Yes, Auburn has seen several tightly contested games slip away this season: Six of Auburn’s 12 conference losses were decided by six points or fewer or in overtime.

Sunday, the Tigers closed strong. Georgia led 54-48 going into the fourth and Auburn outscored Georgia 17-6 in the closing quarter.

Georgia’s layup bucket with 7:16 left gave the visitors a 60-54 lead — but Georgia never scored again as Auburn came away with stop after stop.

“I challenged them today to play hard and with heart, the entire game, and I thought they did that,” Harris said.