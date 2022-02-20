‘The best is yet to come’: Auburn picks up another ranked win over No. 21 Georgia

Honesty Scott-Grayson was tired of hearing it, she admitted with a laugh.
Heart, grit, fight — before the game Sunday, she heard a lot of the same talk from her coaches and teammates that she’s been hearing all season.
Let’s talk about something different, she figured. Let’s talk about a win.
Scott-Grayson went off for 23 points and Aicha Coulibaly added another 19 points and the Auburn women’s basketball team upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60 in Auburn Arena.
It’s been a building year for Auburn under new head coach Johnnie Harris, losers of five straight going into Sunday’s game. But led by Scott-Grayson, Auburn charged back late to flip a six-point deficit going into the fourth quarter into a five-point win.
Georgia was held scoreless over the final seven minutes of play.
“Before we went out to even play, our coaches harped on us having heart — and to be honest, I was kind of tired of hearing it,” Scott-Grayson shrugged postgame. “I just felt like we all just came out and we executed and we made it a team effort to go out and get another win.
“It was long overdue.”
Wins have been hard to come by for Auburn this season, but the schedule’s been smattered with highlights Harris can point to: Sunday’s win was Auburn’s third win over a nationally ranked opponent.
Auburn is now 10-15 and 2-12 in the SEC. Three of those wins, though, came against then-No. 18 Georgia Tech in November, then-No. 4 Tennessee in January, and Sunday’s win over No. 21 Georgia.
“With the exception of South Carolina and then a couple of quarters against LSU and Texas A&M, we’ve been in every ballgame every quarter,” Harris said. “The best is yet to come with this team, if they just stick with it, keep working hard, work a little bit harder, and keep playing hard.”
Yes, Auburn has seen several tightly contested games slip away this season: Six of Auburn’s 12 conference losses were decided by six points or fewer or in overtime.
Sunday, the Tigers closed strong. Georgia led 54-48 going into the fourth and Auburn outscored Georgia 17-6 in the closing quarter.
Georgia’s layup bucket with 7:16 left gave the visitors a 60-54 lead — but Georgia never scored again as Auburn came away with stop after stop.
“I challenged them today to play hard and with heart, the entire game, and I thought they did that,” Harris said.
“We played hard, we got stops, we boxed out, rebounded,” she also added, speaking on the difference in that fourth quarter. “We just finished. And we’ve been working on finishing. We’ve been working on it in practice, and they finally carried it to a game.”
Coulibaly neared a double-double, bringing in eight rebounds to go with her 19 points.
“I thought Honesty set the tone for us offensively,” Harris said. “I’ve been begging her to do that. Sometimes she comes in and she likes to get everybody else going.
“When both of these two can come in and get going, it makes our team a lot better. AC got in a little foul trouble early but Honesty carried us, and then AC came back in and we were able to close it out.”
Auburn plays its home finale Thursday at against Ole Miss in Auburn Arena.
The Tigers will then close their regular season at Kentucky next Sunday before gearing up for the SEC Tournament.
“I feel like we were locked in and we bought into the system, and the coaches, we executed everything they were doing,” Coulibaly said.