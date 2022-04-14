The big dance: Auburn’s spectacular season leads the Tigers to the NCAA Championship meet

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Just soak it in, Drew Watson was saying.

She repeated it a few times to her teammates. Soak it in.

The fifth-year senior is on her last ride with Auburn gymnastics this postseason, and she’s been told over and over to soak it in.

She’d said it herself plenty of times by the time junior Adeline Sabados looked back at her one day: ‘What does that actually mean?’

“And I was like, ‘That’s a good question,’” Watson shrugged. “I was like, ‘Uhh, I think maybe just smile?’” she laughed.

Somewhere along the line, though, on the way to the national championship meet, Watson found her answer.

Auburn competes in the NCAA Championships on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Dickies Arena — the culmination of an all-time season for the Auburn gymnastics program and a lifetime opportunity for the athletes who made it happen.

From the veteran Watson to the star freshman Suni Lee, Auburn’s Tigers have cherished the ride — this week in Fort Worth taking the time to enjoy themselves between media blitzes and Wednesday’s podium training under the bright lights.

Auburn will rotate from beam to floor to vault to bars on Thursday night, trying to advance out of the national semifinal and into the final Saturday at noon. Thursday’s semifinal will be televised on ESPN2. Auburn competes with Florida, Michigan and Missouri, and the two teams with the two best scores will advance.

Auburn’s gymnasts will also have the chance to lay claim to an individual national title on Thursday as all individual awards are handed out Thursday, when everyone is competing, before the focus shifts to the team competition only on Saturday.

But the Tigers are more focused on ending the season with a bang as a team — and for them, it’s about both the journey and the destination.

Thursday, the team booted from the postseason two years in a row, the team thrust into the national spotlight after Lee’s shocking gold-medal win, the team that came together and battled together, ends the year on the grand stage at the gymnastics season’s grand finale.

It was at the regional final that Watson said she and Sabados figured out what everyone was talking about.

Sabados was about to compete on bars when Watson told her to take a look around.

“I was like, ‘Look up in the very top deck and look at the people standing up. They’re standing up, watching us. They came to watch us, and they’re standing there. I mean, we look like ants probably to them,’” Watson said this week. “And so that kind of like just changed and transformed her face from, like, a little bit of nervous to just gratitude. I think that kind of just helps with confidence.

“Obviously I think with it being my couple last meets, that’s just kind of engraved in me, just soak it all in and soak it up because it could be one of the last meets. So I think just remembering your why and just also being grateful, just grateful to be there instead of kind of always looking to do the next thing or looking for the next thing to accomplish.”

Florida is favored by almost everyone around the sport to either win the national title or stand as a top contender. Following the scoring averages this season, the Gators are likely to win the semifinal quad and punch one of the meet’s two tickets to the final.

As for the other opponent from the SEC, Auburn has outscored Missouri in both their head-to-head meetings this season — meaning the second finals spot is likely to come down to either Auburn or Michigan, following that trend.

Michigan has a higher scoring average but Auburn has a higher top score — and anything can happen on the podium on the big stage.

No matter what, Auburn’s going to soak it in — whatever that means.

“Because people say, like, go enjoy it. And I don’t know how to enjoy trying to win,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “You win or you don’t win, and in the end, you look back and figure out if you were enjoying it on the way.

“I do think ‘absorbing it’ is maybe better than anything else. I really want to not talk about lack of experience after this year, so thank goodness we’re here. I told the team you deserved this. You earned it. You deserve it. But that doesn’t mean this is easy, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be what you make of it. So show up, absorb the environment and make the most of what you can.”

The national final is scheduled for noon Saturday.

“My parents just keep reminding me, ‘This is what you worked for your entire life,’” Watson said. “Whenever I was recruited, it was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ It’s like, ‘I want to go to nationals with the team.’ And so it’s just — even family members and just everybody keeps reminding me, ‘This is what you worked for your whole career.’”

And it’s here.

And Auburn’s here.

