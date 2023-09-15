One may have been a Pro-Bowler and the other a teenager, but to Mike Stine the resemblance was uncanny.

Visiting a New Orleans Saints minicamp, Stine got a chance to sit in on some offensive meetings. In command of the film and white board wasn’t then-head coach Sean Payton, nor was it Payton’s offensive coordinator or any of his offensive assistants. It was his All-Pro starting quarterback, Drew Brees.

About a decade later, Stine's memory of Brees reemerged in the form of his own starting quarterback, who was taking control of a film session — although that quarterback was in high school at Naperville Central in Illinois, where Stine was the head coach.

Stine's quarterback was Payton Thorne, who’s now QB1 for the Auburn Tigers. Thorne had a prolific high-school career, with top-20 marks in passing yards and touchdowns in Illinois state history. But for as impressive as his production was, Thorne’s intrinsic abilities have always stuck out. Just ask Stine, who thought a teenage Thorne took after one of the better quarterbacks to ever play the game.

“I'm not saying Payton is going to be a Drew Brees, because those are big shoes to fill," Stine said. "But when it comes to leadership, I saw a lot of things that Drew did and, fast-forward, I've seen some of those same qualities in Payton.”

Thorne, who was named a team captain at Auburn late last month, has had teammates and coaches on the Plains speak of him similarly. Those sentiments are shared by coaches and teammates who crossed paths with Thorne at Michigan State and in Naperville.

“He was definitely just a great leader,” Jayden Reed said. “You know, he brought his whole team together and that's what helped us be successful.”

Reed is perhaps Thorne's most notable high-school teammate. A second-round NFL Draft pick by the Green Bay Packers this spring, Reed and Thorne co-starred together both in high school and college. But their relationship began long before either of those stops.

The pair grew up together, first playing football at the Pop Warner level. Brotherly bonding happened off the field. Sleepovers were frequent growing up and the pair were roommates in college. But the bonding happened just as much on the field, too.

“Him and Coach Thorne, they helped me become a student of the game,” Reed said. “Me understanding defenses, what I'm seeing out there pre-snap, and how to read defenses and how to attack them. I think that's where I've started to grow, just learning from him being a student of the game and Coach Thorne teaching him that as well. I think it's been passed down through everyone he's played with.”

"Coach Thorne" is Jeff Thorne, Payton’s father. The elder Thorne coached at the high school and college levels for a combined 28 seasons. The bulk of those seasons, about two decades, were spent coaching for his father and Payton’s grandfather, John Thorne.

“Payton’s been around that all his life,” Pete Kramer said. “And, you know, it wouldn't surprise me to see him being a coach someday.”

Kramer, the head basketball coach at Naperville Central, only coached Payton for one season, but he saw what others witnessed from Thorne in pads.

“He was like a coach on the floor," Kramer said. “Because of the way he would carry himself, it was like, 'He has to be the point. He has to get us in our sets. He's got to do it,’” Kramer said. “He knew he was playing out of position, but at the same time he knew for us to be successful, he was going to have to play the 1.”

And for as famous a player comparison Thorne got from his football coach, his basketball coach had a pretty notable one, too.

“He didn't want to lose in anything,” Kramer said of Thorne. “He didn't want to lose the drill. He didn't want to lose in a 3-on-3 game, or any kind of game. And he would push. He pushed his teammates. You know, it was very similar to Michael Jordan. He'd call you out if you weren't if you weren't up to speed.”

Jared Suchevits got to see Thorne’s competitiveness earlier than most, and in quite a different way. The pair squared off in both travel basketball and baseball growing up.

“Obviously it's developed a lot more since then, but that leadership aspect really has never left him,” Suchevits said. “From a young age, people were looking up to him. On the opposing teams, he was a guy that we would look out for.”

When Thorne transferred to Naperville Central, Suchevits got a much different look at that leadership aspect, on both the football field and the baseball diamond.

“I think something that really stands out is all the stuff that he does behind the scenes that people don't even think about,” Suchevits said.

The regular occurrence, Suchevits recalled, usually involved him, Thorne, Reed and fellow receiver Cade McDonald. After team practices wrapped at Naperville Central, they'd drive over to North Central College, where Payton’s father was the head coach at the time, to continue working.

“That's the stuff, like the extra mile, that he's willing to go that not only helps him, but it just shows who he is as a person that he's willing to make sure that we are all getting better as well, not just himself,” Suchevits said. “He wants the best for everyone.”