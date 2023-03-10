The farewell tour begins.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling,” fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne said. She’s one of eight gymnasts that Auburn is set to celebrate Friday night during its Senior Night festivities. The Tigers meet Penn State in their home finale at 6 p.m. in Neville Arena.

It’s the final bow in front of the home crowd for Gobourne and for the team’s other departures, and it’s also the start of their final postseason push together. The curtain call comes during a spell of tough breaks: After posting a low score on the road last week, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba announced Thursday night that top scorer and Olympic champion Suni Lee would be sidelined Friday for a second consecutive night, missing out on competing on Senior Night and dishing another setback to Auburn as the team tries to find its mojo for postseason.

The band’s trying to get back together for one last ride, with almost all the starters back on the team this year from last year’s Final Four run. Last year, Auburn seemed to catch lightning in a bottle, but this year, the stars don’t seem so aligned: Yes, the Tigers will have to create their own momentum going into the NCAA regionals.

Auburn on Friday will celebrate eight gymnasts, namely Gobourne, the fifth-year, plus fourth-year seniors Cassie Stevens, Aria Brusch, Adeline Sabados, Piper Smith, Morgan Leigh Oldham and Anna Sumner — plus Lee, who is a sophomore but who announced before the season that the 2023 season will be her last in college gymnastics as she prepares for another run at the Olympics in 2024.

From the bitter part to the sweet: That group in its time shattered records at Auburn and brought the program soaring to new heights.

“It’s just been crazy that I kind of went through all of it,” Gobourne said. “To kind of see it just rise has been amazing and I’m so glad that I was able to be a part of something so special.”

The Tigers in 2022 torched Auburn’s school record book, recording nine of Auburn’s top 10 team scores all time. Lee has scored more perfect 10’s than every other gymnast in Auburn history combined. Gobourne last season scored Auburn’s first perfect 10 on floor since 1993. Before 2022, and before Lee’s arrival, the rest of the seniors pushed the program further, earning a second win over Alabama in January 2020. After ‘The Streak’ ended in 2016, this group buried it, win two more wins in 2020 and 2022.

“It’s a group that’s basically been through everything with this program,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week. “Derrian’s been here since 2019, and went through our first Sweet Sixteen appearance. It was the first year under the new postseason rules, all the way til last year’s Final Four run. This senior group has sort of spanned the rebirth of our program. We were a finals program in 2015 and ’16. We were that good. And then, you know, we had to take a breath and try to rebuild a little bit, and she’s been that huge cog in getting us actually further than where we were before.

“Derrian moving on, it’s a huge thing. We want to send her out the right way.”

For Graba, he said the story of this senior group is one that survived a massive shift for Auburn on the national scene that happened more quickly than usual for a program — adding the Olympic all-around champion certainly being a piece of that.

“It’s a huge shift in the culture,” he explained. “We were always the team that everybody liked but that’s because we weren’t a threat to anybody. Then we turned out to be a threat to everybody, and then there was this love-hate relationship with Auburn.

“Now we’re actually sort of the villain,” he shrugged. “Everybody likes when Auburn comes to town, but they like it because we sell out their arena for them, and we have a target on our back. That senior group, and actually all the girls that were on the team last year and this year, that’s sort of the story: They’ve had to survive the chaos that is Auburn gymnastics. But I’d rather be us now than what it was in 2014 where we just weren’t getting any respect in my opinion and we had to go out there and scratch and claw for every tenth, and at least now we go out there and people are expecting us to be good when we walk in the arena.”

Lee out

Lee was also sidelined for Auburn’s meet last week at Kentucky, though she was still seen on the floor with the team cheering on her teammates.

“Suni is going through a non-gymnastics health issue that has impaired her ability to train,” Graba said in a statement released Thursday night. “We do not want to put our athletes in any position that could risk their overall health and well-being.

“With that said, we’ve decided that it is in Suni’s best interest to take Friday’s meet off. We’re still excited to honor Suni tomorrow for Senior Night in Neville Arena and celebrate all that she and the 2023 class has accomplished!”