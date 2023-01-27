‘The finer details’: No. 5 Auburn gymnastics combs for tenths ahead of second home meet

As the Auburn gymnastics team turns its attention to refining skills and polishing routines, head coach Jeff Graba said he’s gotten in the habit of belting out ‘no’ lately.

While the fifth-ranked Tigers toil away at practice in McWhorter, swinging on the bars or vaulting into the foam pit, that ‘no’ coming in the middle of their routine is surely the last thing they want to hear. For them, it means a move wasn’t perfect — maybe their handstand wasn’t vertical enough, or they wobbled on a landing — but it also means that they’ll still have to finish their routine, then start it all over, knowing only a completely clean run will do for Graba.

After all, this is serious work for an Auburn team trying to get back to the Final Four. In the first few weeks of the season, the Tigers have shown they have the explosive ability again to compete with some of the best teams in the country, so now they’ve turned their attention to hammering down the finest of details.

It may seem mad, but it’s a mad sport — all about chasing perfection when perfection can never actually be achieved.

“We’re definitely working on finishing up the details and refining,” Auburn junior Gabby McLaughlin smiled this week. “Getting those half-tenths back.” It’s less grisly when she explains it.

And the reward is great on meet night: Auburn is preparing for another home meet in front of a sold-out crowd in Neville Arena on Friday night. No. 5 Auburn hosts No. 20 NC State at 7 p.m. The meet is set to be streamed on SEC Network+.

For McLaughlin, she gave the example of being up on beam in practice when that demand for detail hits. On a switch leap, she says, if her back leg is lower than her front leg, or if it isn’t a full 180 spin, that just means more repetitions, more oversplits, more drills.

The team, meanwhile, is doing less tumbles on floor and less of the more taxing work so they can hone in on those finer details. It’s less physical and more mental this week, Graba explained.

“We just try to get a little bit under their skin and get them to understand what you’re driving at: If it’s a bad handstand, you’ve got to be courageous about that handstand. That type of stuff,” he said. “Nothing can really simulate 10,000 people in the stands and national TV and a really tight meet, but maybe an annoying coach is the next best thing,” he laughed.

Auburn stands No. 5 nationally in scoring, averaging a 197.350 after last Friday night’s 197.500 which came in a head-to-head win over Arkansas. Simply put, topping that score and logging what would be a decent mark for the National Qualifying Score would be a success, but success can come in a lot of ways at this early stage of the season as teams tinker with lineups. Auburn in scoring is ranked fourth on vault, fifth on floor and sixth on bars. Last season, Auburn’s highest ranking per apparatus came on beam: The Tigers finished the year No. 4 in scoring on beam and return two top-10 beamers from 2022, namely Sophia Groth and Suni Lee, the NCAA’s reigning individual national champion on beam. Early this season, Auburn’s scoring is No. 7 on beam, but Graba pointed out that Auburn’s ranking was around there early last season, too, and he expects his beam team to ramp things up through the season.

That attention to detail — and a second straight home meet on familiar equipment — could be the key to the Tigers taking a step forward this week.

“We’re definitely excited to be home again,” senior Cassie Stevens said. “We love our fans, our home arena.

“I feel like this week we’re kind of taking a little bit of a step back from full routines because we’re a few meets in, so we kind of know you can hit the routine, and working more on the finer details, like the little things, the landings, the cast handstands, the form, all that.”