The first NIL success story for Auburn? Look no further than Sunisa Lee

The new NIL era has hit Auburn. For instant impact, look no further than Sunisa Lee.
As much as fans might have expected a big-name quarterback or slam dunking hoops star to represent the new world on Auburn’s campus, it’s a five-foot gymnast who towers as the first name, image and likeness success story for the Tigers.
In another time, the Olympian would have had to choose between going pro or walking a tight rope thinner than the balance beam in order keep her amateur status and compete in college. Starting Thursday, she doesn’t have to choose.
She’s now free to make the most of her time on the world’s stage in Tokyo, and still come compete in Auburn Arena next season.
New rules surrounding the use of name, image and likeness — or NIL — go into affect for college athletes starting July 1, meaning current players can market themselves in ways never before allowed by the NCAA. That means star players can endorse products and businesses without having to wait to graduate first, and athletes can sell ads on their social media pages, though it’s unclear how many deals will be struck and how quickly. The NCAA was rushed into lifting the ban officially Wednesday by lawmakers who have been fast-tracking legislation across the country in recent months — seemingly creating an environment of unpredictability and trial and error.
One thing’s for certain: Auburn won big when the rule changes came through just in time for Lee, who leapt her way into the national spotlight last weekend by earning a spot on the U.S. gymnastics team at the Olympics in July.
Lee signed with Auburn last December. She shined at the U.S. Team Trials last weekend, finishing second in the all-around behind only superstar Simone Biles. She’s going to be in a starring role in her own right when she goes for gold in Tokyo, competing in one of the Olympics’ most-watched sports, and then she’s coming to Auburn. With new rules in place, she has the chance to pick up endorsements just like Biles and the others and still have her NCAA eligibility.
“I don’t think anyone should have to make that decision,” said Lee’s Olympics teammate MyKayla Skinner — an athlete speaking from experience.
Skinner, 24, was in that position several years ago, forced to choose between endorsements and eligibility. She was named an alternate on the U.S. team for 2016 Olympics, but passed up opportunities to keep her amateur status so she could go on to compete for the University of Utah, where she won NCAA Championships in floor and vault and was a national runner-up twice in the all-around.
“For me it was really, really hard, especially after the last Olympics, because I was talking to agents, and I’m like, ‘Do I go pro? Do I go to college?’” Skinner said last Wednesday, speaking on a virtual press conference before the U.S. Team Trials. “And they said, for you, obviously going to college is way worth more than going pro at this point — especially if you’re not No. 1 and No. 2, which were Aly (Raisman) and Simone (Biles).
“I think for me it was super awesome to be able to go to college and have that experience, because there’s nothing like it. After doing J.O. gymnastics or Elite gymnastics, it’s just so hard, and I think going to college just really brings out the excitement and just really being able to have fun with gymnastics. I think if a lot of athletes could go and experience college, they definitely should. I know pro is not for everybody, so I think, especially with the rule changes, I think it’s awesome that you can start making money off your likeness.”
Skinner weighed her options and ultimately chose the scholarship over the endorsements — but athletes like Lee and countless more across the country will no longer be forced to choose.
Jordyn Wieber became a superstar at 16 on her way to joining the ‘Fierce Five’ gold medal team at the 2012 Olympics. Then she went to college at UCLA — where she served as a team manager, because she couldn’t compete since she’d been on the Corn Flakes box and everywhere else. She’s now the head coach at Arkansas.
“I’m super excited to see those changes happen and kind of see what the athletes will get,” Skinner said. “I’m kind of hoping that a lot of athletes will get something. I’ve kind of heard that it’s going to be some of the top athletes, so I’m hoping that it doesn’t all just go to football just because so many of these colleges have so many amazing athletes besides football — with gymnastics, especially, because gymnastics is getting so big.
“I kind of hope that it gets spread with everybody but I’m super excited about it and I think it would be cool to be a part of that next generation.”
Lee is part of that next generation. For her part, she said last week that she’s had conversations about NIL changes with her family, but that she was focused on making the Olympic team — which she did. She said she still planned to compete for Auburn even if she made the Olympics team. Now, theoretically, she could go on a cereal box like Weiber but still enjoy the college experience like Skinner.
“It definitely is a conversation that we’ve had, but I think right now I’m just trying to focus on making the Olympic team first and just going step-by-step and seeing what happens after that,” Lee said. “I’m not trying to focus on it too much because I don’t think it’s that important to me right now. But I’m definitely going to see how I do if I do make the Olympic team, after, and then make the decision with my family and coaches.”
She’s the start. The NIL effect will surely hit the football gridiron and the basketball hardcourt at Auburn soon, but Lee represents Auburn’s first big win.