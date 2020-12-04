The future is now: Auburn’s newcomers showing flashes of what’s to come

Auburn’s game Saturday against Texas A&M offers an interesting dynamic for the Tigers.
The showdown against the No. 5 Aggies stands as Auburn’s senior day, which could be the final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the 16 seniors on the Tigers’ roster. While the focus will be on those players — some of whom may decide to return thanks to the NCAA granting extended eligibility for this season — there’s just as much attention on some of the Tigers’ true up-and-comers.
Auburn’s 2020 season hasn’t gone quite as planned, but through their 5-3 start to the year the team has seen several inexperienced players prove they belonged among the best of the best in the SEC. Their emergence has been hard to ignore and will be something to watch going forward when the Tigers take on the Aggies before ending the regular season on Dec. 12 at Mississippi State.
“I think you're looking at depth and — I think I said this last week — but the freshmen are no longer freshmen,” Malzahn said on Sunday. “They've had six weeks of fall camp. We're going into, what Game 9 in the SEC? So they know what to expect, I feel like. We've played quite a few of our freshmen this year.”
When considering which young Tigers have shined the brightest this season, it’s hard to argue redshirt freshman defensive lineman Colby Wooden isn’t near the top of the list.
Wooden only appeared in three games last season, but the Tigers desperately needed more production along the defensive front in 2020 and he delivered. Wooden stands second in the SEC with 8.5 tackles for loss in a year in which he’s also piled up 36 tackles and three sacks, and his play has been crucial for a pass rush that struggled to get to the quarterback early in the season.
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele lauded Wooden’s efforts this season, saying he’s a pro at what he does and he keeps the same attitude day in and day out. Steele compared Wooden to Dontavius Russell, saying the two are rarely spotted out of position or not following through on what they were asked to do.
“He lines up and he knows his job. He knows what his job is and he works extremely hard to do his job, and most of the time he gets his job done,” Steele said. “I’m not surprised at all. Like I said, we talked about it earlier and saw it coming. This is not a surprise. He has a pro mentality.”
Steele has had several underclassmen shine defensively this fall, including a handful in the defensive backfield.
With redshirt freshman cornerback Jaylin Simpson shelved for most of the fall due to injury, sophomore Nehemiah Pritchett stepped in and has held his own against some of the conference’s top receivers. His play — 17 tackles, seven pass break-ups, one interception through eight games — has been crucial as part of a secondary that has rounded into shape after losing several key starters from 2019.
“You can see him getting more and more confidence. He’s a guy that played a little bit last year you've seen get better and better,” Malzahn said of Pritchett. “He's got a really good skill set. He's playing more physical, so we're really happy with his progress.”
Pritchett has also been joined in the defensive backfield by true freshman Ladarius Tennison, whose efforts in limited action have also impressed.
True freshman running back Tank Bigsby has stolen the show as far as offensive newcomers this season, but he’s far from the only Tiger on that side of the ball to make an impression.
True freshman wide receivers Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson have shown glimpses this season, which included Capers scoring his first touchdown against LSU on Oct. 31 and Hudson reeling in a 20-yard pass against Alabama last Saturday. True freshman tight end J.J. Pegues made a mark through his blocking, receiving and wildcat quarterback skills, and redshirt freshman running back Mark-Antony Richards led the Tigers on the ground against the Crimson Tide.
Aside from the skill players, redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones has started at right guard the last three games. His play up front has left junior center Nick Brahms impressed.
“He’s been holding up well. He’s still learning. He’s still young, but he’s got some experience now, so I think that’s what separates him now from other guys,” Brahms said. “He’s got game experience, and he knows what to do. He’s adapting to different defenses and stuff. He’s a road-grader, man. He can block anybody. I’ve got full confidence in that guy.”
Auburn has been battle tested throughout the fall’s all-SEC schedule, and through the ups and downs a number of young players have risen to the occasion. Those Tigers will look to finish strong, all the while knowing their efforts could prove beneficial for what’s to come in 2021 and beyond.
