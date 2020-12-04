The future is now: Auburn’s newcomers showing flashes of what’s to come

Wooden only appeared in three games last season, but the Tigers desperately needed more production along the defensive front in 2020 and he delivered. Wooden stands second in the SEC with 8.5 tackles for loss in a year in which he’s also piled up 36 tackles and three sacks, and his play has been crucial for a pass rush that struggled to get to the quarterback early in the season.

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele lauded Wooden’s efforts this season, saying he’s a pro at what he does and he keeps the same attitude day in and day out. Steele compared Wooden to Dontavius Russell, saying the two are rarely spotted out of position or not following through on what they were asked to do.

“He lines up and he knows his job. He knows what his job is and he works extremely hard to do his job, and most of the time he gets his job done,” Steele said. “I’m not surprised at all. Like I said, we talked about it earlier and saw it coming. This is not a surprise. He has a pro mentality.”

Steele has had several underclassmen shine defensively this fall, including a handful in the defensive backfield.