It won’t take much for Kason Howell to break a record in this weekend’s Auburn Regional.

When the fifth-year center fielder takes the field against No. 4-seed Penn at 6 p.m. CT Friday, he’ll be doing so for the 247th time in his career, surpassing Jay Waggoner (1992-95) for the Auburn career record of games played. That’s on top of being a two-base hit away from also setting a program record for career doubles.

Those are the marks of a well-seasoned veteran. He’s someone who’s spent more than enough time on the Plains, and as such, has sprung into a vital role for this year’s Auburn team.

Most of Auburn coach Butch Thompson’s squads on the Plains have been player-led. It was the case with guys like Carson Skipper and Sonny DiChiara last year, and it’s been the case this year with elders like Bobby Peirce and Nate LaRue, too. But following the Tigers’ sweep of Ole Miss, Thompson first spoke of the Kason Howell effect.

“That’s why our team is ready to play,” Thompson said May 17. “That’s why our team didn’t have a letdown after beating the No. 1 team in America, and they went on the road and played their best series of the year.”

At that point, Auburn was a month removed from losing a series at Alabama, which marked its third-straight series loss in Southeastern Conference play, and its fifth losing series of the year. The Tigers were 5-10 in the SEC at that point, and that’s when Thompson saw Howell take the reins.

“Probably as a single person, I think he’s had the biggest impact on this second half and where this team is today, going into hosting a regional,” Thompson said of Howell on Thursday. “I still give him a ton of credit.”

Oftentimes, it’s Howell in the heart of the postgame huddles, handing out dog tags to celebrate player performances or directing them toward whatever’s needed next. But for someone who appears as such an innate leader, where does that element come from? And just how lasting could Howell’s impact on the program be?

Looking back

When he got to Auburn in 2019, a freshman Howell joined an incredibly young mix of contributors. Four of the nine players to make 60-plus starts that year were underclassmen, and that included him, starting 63 games in center field.

“He had some freshman moments as every freshman does,” Steven Williams said, “But other than that, you would have never thought he was a freshman.”

Williams was a sophomore on that squad, and joined Howell in the outfield, patrolling right. That’s just one of the many players Howell pointed to as a leader or mentee from that season, and they were all around him. Pitchers Tanner Burns and Elliott Anderson were “big ones” as far as leaders went. Judd Ward was another, and he played alongside Howell and Williams in left field. There was also future major-leaguer Eduoard Julien, who played third base.

All of them, with the exception of Anderson, were underclassmen. While they helped Howell acclimate, it was the group’s togetherness that not only set an example, but helped them achieve.

It wasn’t a star-studded lineup. Burns and Jack Owen starred on the mound, but no one batted over .300 and no one slugged more than 10 home runs. The season ended in Omaha in spite of that. In Howell’s eyes, that’s because of the camaraderie.

“I know that that experience has taught me, you know, it doesn’t matter what skill level you have,” Howell said. “If you believe in each other and you’re tight, then you can do some special things. That’s what that group was.”

Moving forward

Chris Stanfield first met Howell some months before either was officially on their way to Auburn for the 2023 season. Stanfield was awaiting the MLB Draft, where he eventually wouldn’t hear his name called, and Howell was still mulling the decision to return to Auburn.

“I remember us talking about it, and I knew he had some decisions to make, too,” Howell said, “but man, it worked out. I was excited that I was going to get to play outfield with him, because he’s a special player.”

Stanfield came onto the Plains a top-100 prospect, but started the season on the bench. Eventually, he joined Howell in the outfield, taking advantage of pinch-hitting and running opportunities to vault himself into an everyday starter in left field. As Auburn heads into the NCAA Tournament, he’s hitting .292 and batting leadoff.

“A lot of guys in his position coming in, sometimes there can tend to be some arrogance and they know everything, but Chris was not like that,” Howell said. “Chris came to me and asked me for help. He wanted to learn from me, which I don’t have that much to teach, but what I do know, I’ve tried to help him as best I can.”

Howell added: “I don’t have that much to teach, but what I do know, I’ve tried to help him as best I can. He’s an unbelievable player, and he’s going to roam center field for a long time at Auburn, and he’s going to be better than me. His ceiling is unbelievably high, but what makes him so special is that he plays hard every day.”

Howell has “taken the time to want to help me,” Stanfield said, giving him guidance in what he does on the field. But in the coming years, long after Howell’s gone, it’s likely to manifest itself in other ways. That goes back to the example Howell has set as a leader, which Stanfield called arguably the biggest lesson he’s learned from the fifth-year senior.

“There’s been a few times where everything is going crazy and he’s just the one that’s even-keel, kind of like Butch,” Stanfield said. “Just having guys like that next year or the year after, like, if I’m in his spot, I need to be able to control a bunch of guys and that’s what he does this year.

“It’s not just himself, like he’s leading everyone and looking out for everyone. He’s the voice of the team. He’s always having that even-keel, not getting too high or too low. That’s something big.”