The legend of Auburn freshman Jabari Smith grows after clutch shooting against No. 12 Kentucky

When Auburn needed a bucket on Saturday, its best player repeatedly rose to the challenge.

Freshman forward Jabari Smith stepped up several times to help the Tigers’ cause in their 80-71 victory over Kentucky. Whether it was stopping a one-sided Kentucky run in the early going or effectively burying the Wildcats in the final minutes, the Tigers’ most talked-about player proved once again he was capable of coming through.

“I’ve said this before: There are nine really good players out there, and there are times when we’ve got No. 10 and you don’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It was time for No. 10 to step up and make a couple of big shots and make a couple of big plays.”

Auburn used an all-hands-on-deck approach to beat Kentucky, but when the Wildcats worked the Tigers early in the first half, it was Smith who stopped the Wildcats in their tracks.

Whether it was the magnitude of the moment being too much or simply the product of facing a talented Kentucky team, Auburn got in its own way with four turnovers in the first five minutes and found itself trailing 17-7.