The lone Boise transplant still around, Jeff Schmedding has seen his defense thrive in recent games

It was a chance to work with interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, and spread his message, Auburn’s defensive coordinator said Monday.

“(It’s the) same thing we talked about with the players,” Schmedding said. “You can choose to point fingers, you can choose to split, but if you want to be successful, you have to come together as a team and fight.”

Auburn’s come together under Williams, but Schmedding — the lone Boise State transplant to remain on Williams’ interim staff — has seen his unit come together, too, statistically improving in about every category since Harsin’s dismissal.

“Tip my hat to Coach Schmedding and that defense,” Williams said. “I mean, come on. I just read a stat where the previous three games before I got named the interim head coach — I think Auburn was giving up on defense like 532 yards. In the last three games we’re giving up 320-something yards. So like, 200-yard’s difference, those guys are playing at.

“I think very highly of Schmedding, man. He’s a technician. He’s a teacher. He knows the game of football in and out. He can get those players to truly play for him — along with Coach Roc (Bellantoni), Coach (Zac) Etheridge, Coach (Jimmy) Brumbaugh. Those guys are doing a really good job, man, and they’ve got those guys flying around and playing Auburn defense.”

Williams was right. The Tigers were averaging 532.6 yards per game in three-straight losses to Georgia, Ole Miss and Arknasas. That number’s gone down to 323.3 yards per game over Auburn’s past three contests.

The pre- and post-Harsin totals show stark differences on the whole. In points and yards allowed per game, as well as completion percentage and yards allowed per carry, Auburn’s recent three-game stretch is out-performing its first eight games. It also had the same number of takeaways (6) in that span that it had in its first eight.

The pass defense has held Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky — two of which run air-raid offenses — to a combined 53.5% completion rate, which is 12th-best in the FBS since Williams took over. They’ve also had the most pass attempts (157) thrown their direction in the FBS over those three games, too.

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn’s coverage grade is No. 20 in the FBS, No. 13 among the Power Five and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. Individually, Auburn cornerback DJ James, who sealed the Tigers’ win against Western Kentucky with a pick-six, has the 35th-best coverage grade in the FBS, good for No. 3 in the SEC.

“To see the growth and guys helping each other out, too, that is what is going to be down the road,” Schmedding said of the secondary. “I think the best is yet to come for Auburn. I think it is those guys who do have experience sharing it with the other guys and really studying, but Coach (Zac) Etheridge has done a great job with those guys of really putting them in position to make plays.”