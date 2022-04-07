THE NEXT STEPS: Five immediate questions for this summer for Auburn men’s basketball

Is it a rebuild or is it a reload?

There are plenty of questions facing the Auburn men’s basketball team now, as the Tigers turn another page in program history. Familiar faces are packing up their dorms and moving on, while new players are on their way bringing plenty of potential and plenty of unknowns.

Some of those questions won’t be answered until next year. No one will know how Auburn is going to follow its championship year until the 2022-23 season gets underway — and no one will know if Auburn can push further into the postseason next time around until next March.

But there are a few questions to be answered between now and tipoff, in the gym and in the weight room this summer.

Here are five immediate questions facing Auburn this offseason:

Will Yohan Traore fill superstar shoes?

Jabari Smith is headed to the NBA Draft, and in him Auburn is losing one of the best star players the program has ever had.

Smith is a potential No. 1 overall pick, and he carried the weight of expectation well during his one-and-done season at Auburn. From being featured on College GameDay to talking with Hannah Storm on SportsCenter in primetime, Smith was in the national spotlight this season in a way that was a bit unlike any other basketball player Auburn’s ever had. And more often than not, he played like that kind of star on the court: Smith had an ability to take over games at times, which he showed especially late in the season when Auburn was clinching the SEC regular-season championship, surviving road wins in crunch time.

In five-star commit Yohan Traore, Auburn has another potential superstar on the way.

Traore is rated as a top-tier prospect by everyone who follows basketball recruiting.

Traore, originally from France, is competing this week for the World team at the Nike Hoop Summit in Oregon — maybe for international prospects the honor that most closely compares to being named a McDonald’s All-American. Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker both competed on the World squad at the Nike Hoop Summit in the past.

And as folks around the program will probably tell you that Smith fit in and was a leader as soon as he stepped foot on campus, the question stands: Will Traore also make an instant impact the moment he steps on campus this offseason?

Players become stars during big games, but even before the season tips off, it should be clear in the locker room this summer if Traore is going to be the band’s lead singer, or if he’s going to take on a different role for the Tigers this season.

Traore, on the floor, will most likely be filling the void left by Walker Kessler in a lot of ways, but as far as star-power goes, Traore is Auburn’s best bet to replace the presence Smith carried with him last season.

Is Jaylin Williams ready to shoulder more responsibility?

Bruce Pearl was just a few minutes removed from the game floor at the NCAA Tournament when he turned the spotlight to Jaylin Williams:

“I’m excited to build next year around Jaylin,” Pearl said firmly in the post-game press conference after Auburn’s loss to Miami.

Williams has been known to be a steady hand for Auburn in three seasons with the Tigers — always reliable, always cool and calm, able to stretch the floor and averaging 10.9 points per game as a sophomore and 5.6 points per game as a junior.

But Pearl pictures Williams in a much bigger role for Auburn in 2022-23.

Yes: While Traore is more of a center, coming in to replace Kessler, it’s Williams who is going to replace Smith on the court at power forward. Pearl seemed to say during a call with the media on Wednesday that Williams took a step back in production as a junior because his game is a bit redundant with Smith’s game.

“I expect Jaylin Williams to have a dominant role next year,” Pearl said. “And he is ready.

“He took one for the team this year, and he competed with Jabari, but Jabari was the best player on the floor every single night.”

With Smith gone, it’s Williams’ time to step into that role — and as a veteran senior, it’s possible he could bring strengths to the floor that Smith as a one-and-done player did not have.

It all starts in the preseason and the offseason: Williams is taking on an expanded role, starting with that moment in the postgame press conference when Pearl placed that responsibility on him.

Can Allen Flanigan get back to his old self?

Flanigan admitted he was only around 80-percent or 85-percent when the NCAA Tournament started.

After surgery in the fall, he never got to play at peak performance this past season.

Flanigan is another veteran who should be a central figure for Auburn next season — and who, like Williams, will look to get back to his production two seasons ago. Flanigan averaged 14.3 points per game as a sophomore before averaging 6.3 points per game as a junior.

Flanigan has played through rough luck his entire career: As a freshman, his postseason was taken away. As a sophomore, he was often forced to play out of position when Auburn needed a point guard.

This upcoming season could finally be his year — and the place to prepare for it is in the weight room this summer, working to get back closer to full strength by the time tipoff comes around again.

If he can, it’ll be like Auburn picked up a new All-SEC-caliber player for the 2022-23 season.

Can Dylan Cardwell take a major step forward?

There are big shoes being left to fill down low for Auburn as Smith and Kessler head for the professional ranks, and Pearl sees potential in Cardwell to grow with more space around him.

“I think he is a really, really good NBA prospect,” Pearl said of Cardwell on Wednesday. “I think that Dylan, because of his size, and because of his ability to move, his hands, I think he’ll take another step next year — another big step.”

Once again: Those strides are often made in the weight room and out on the practice court.

Cardwell averaged 3.0 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game in 11.5 minutes per game this past season. Those minutes should go up next season: Traore figures to step into Kessler’s spot and Williams should take Smith’s spot in the starting lineup, but bigs will always need breathers and it’s even possible Williams could spend some time on the wing putting Traore and Cardwell on the floor at the same time. Cardwell will need some tuning to become a greater scoring option for Auburn — but Pearl is confident he could take those strides in the offseason.

Can Auburn improve its outside shooting?

Ultimately, Pearl and plenty watching will chalk up Auburn’s postseason struggles to poor shooting.

For the returning Tigers, there’s only one way to get better: Take shot after shot after shot this offseason during voluntary workouts and in pickup.

Auburn had two of its worst three games in shooting percentages at exactly the wrong time in March: Auburn hit just 39.9-percent of its shots in its loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament, and hit just 40.4-percent of its shots in its NCAA Tournament loss to Miami.

Auburn will look for better shooting more consistently next season, and after those two performances in March, making shots is surely a top priority for the Tigers at the top of their mind going into the offseason.

“We’ve got to improve our shooting,” Pearl said. “I think that’s definitely an issue for us. If we shot the ball better, we would’ve gone much further in the tournament. Overall, as a team, we defended well, I thought we played pretty well, I thought we shared OK.”

But: Shooting was poor.

“So that’s something that’s got to improve,” Pearl said.

