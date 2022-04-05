‘The premier conference’: How SEC teams are leading a college gymnastics renaissance

SEC gymnastics is flying as high as ever.

Four SEC teams will make up a whopping half of the eight-team field at nationals later this month.

And, oh yeah, Oklahoma is on the way.

Auburn ran the gamut this season, competing against some of the nation’s top-scoring teams week in and week out, and by the end, the Tigers were surely stronger for the postseason. Auburn’s regional last weekend had its own SEC flair: In the final, three of the four teams were SEC squads, and it was Florida and Auburn who eventually outlasted Kentucky and Denver to punch tickets to the NCAA national championship meet.

Florida and Auburn will join Alabama and Missouri at nationals.

Two teams at nationals will be from the Big Ten: Michigan and Minnesota.

One team, Utah, is from the Pac 12, and the other, Oklahoma, currently hails from the Big 12.

Give it a few years and the Sooners will be representing the SEC, too.

Either way, with or without them, analysts see the SEC as a national leader right now during a college gymnastics renaissance.

Auburn’s been part of the splash — and now Auburn’s riding the wave.

“As far as a conference, top to bottom, they’re the premier women’s collegiate gymnastics conference in the country, in my opinion,” former men’s gymnastics Olympian and ESPN analyst John Roethlisberger said last week before NCAA regionals. “I don’t think you can argue that they’re not. Does that mean they win the national title every year? Clearly not, but they always have somebody in the hunt. As far as having teams in the top 10 and the top 20, they populate them pretty well.”

Auburn has been one of those teams and Auburn has done its part, punching its ticket to nationals this season and harboring superstar Suni Lee — while growing new stars on the roster and taking advantage so far of the new time in the wider spotlight.

Popularity in college gymnastics seems to be growing across the board. Thanks to new name, image and likeness rules, college careers were made possible for Lee and three of her Team USA teammates. Jade Carey goes to Oregon State, Jordan Chiles goes to UCLA and Grace McCallum goes to Utah — and all four of them are going to nationals, either with their team or as individual qualifiers. “The Olympics, every four years, gymnastics was always a big deal, but it would sort of disappear,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Saturday.

“Then, the SEC Network sort of took over.”

Yes, fans are figuring out that they don’t have to wait four years to watch those Olympians — but they’re able to watch because of the infrastructure colleges and conferences have been building for years. “The SEC’s pretty well situated right now for gymnastics, because they’ve been doing their work for the last few years before everybody knew it,” explained Jess Graba, Lee’s club coach and the twin brother of Jeff Graba. “A lot of these teams have been working on this for a decade now or more, and they’ve been putting out quality products.”

Jess Graba joins Roethlisberger on the panel for ESPN’s ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show. Colleges have been putting in the work, but Graba and Roethlisberger agree the SEC’s the leader in the clubhouse. The SEC has invested in the sport by building the Friday Night Heights block on SEC Network, airing doubleheaders or tripleheaders in primetime every Friday night during the regular season — making live broadcasts of high-level gymnastics as available as ever, as often as ever.

“Well, first of all, it starts off with people like our commissioner,” said former LSU coach D-D Breaux, who coaches LSU for 43 years. “This wouldn’t happen if it didn’t happen with the commissioner pushing and supporting it. So, first of all, Greg Sankey has done an amazing job. And then we’ve had athletic directors that have really pushed the gymnastics buttons and push the program and given us the tools and given us the support we need throughout the years to be successful.

“And then on the individual campuses, being able to have the budget and having the village — putting the people together that do the media, do the social media, do the nutrition. I mean, the list goes on and on, and it takes every single one of those people to create a successful program.”

Now those programs are reaping benefits.

Enter Oklahoma: Oklahoma and Texas are set to join the SEC after they leave the Big 12 in July 2025 — if they can’t get out of their Big 12 obligations any sooner. Oklahoma is a perennial power, having won four national championships and 12 straight regional championships.

Texas does not have a gymnastics program, and neither do six SEC schools. Only eight SEC teams compete gymnastics — but, wouldn’t you know it, all eight SEC teams made the NCAA’s 36-team postseason field.

“It wouldn’t surprise me a bit if Texas A&M or Texas decides they want a piece of that action,” Breaux added.

Either way, Auburn’s in on it, and the Tigers have seen benefits already this year.

“The advantage the SEC teams have is they go against each other all the time,” Jess Graba said. “When you go against the best, that’s when you challenge yourself to get better. If you only see the best once or twice a season, or something like that, it’s a lot harder to challenge your athletes and your athletes don’t rise to the occasion. When you see them every week like you do in the SEC, it’s a lot easier to motivate.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.