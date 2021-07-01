‘The Queen Leo’: Auburn star gymnast Derrian Gobourne designed her own signature leotard, launching with NIL changes

She said the company has created a signature leo with another high-level gymnast before, in former Oklahoma national champion Maggie Nichols, but that happened after she was finished with her NCAA eligibility.

This is new territory, finally opened on July 1.

And it’s a new space for an athlete like Gobourne to create.

“I think there’s a ton of girls who look up to her,” McMullen said. “She’s a great role model in many, many ways — not just the gymnastics but the person she is. Very humble, actually, even though her queen status doesn’t appear that way,” she laughed. “She is. So, a great person to choose.”

McMullen said Gobourne will recieve a cut of the profits from every leotard sold.

The NCAA on Wednesday hurriedly lifted its national ban on athletes using their NIL in marketing, pressed for months by lawmakers who have pushed through new legislation opening things up. After onlookers speculated on how things would change for future top draft picks signing big apparel deals, Gobourne and Salute Leos are showing the possibilities for hometown heroes and small businesses.