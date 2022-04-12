THE QUEEN’S PROMISE: Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne swore that the next time she went to nationals, it would be with her team

Derrian Gobourne felt small.

Imagine that: Auburn’s larger-than-life gymnastics star shrunk under the lights, back when she was just a freshman in 2019, during her first trip to nationals as an individual qualifier.

It’s hard to picture now, but things were different then. She was young, with no idea of what was to come during her career, and for her first time on the big stage at the NCAA Championships, she was all alone.

“She hated going to nationals by herself,” her mom, Tikisha Gobourne, put it bluntly. “And she told me, freshman year, ‘The next time I go back to nationals, I’m going with my team.’”

Promise made.

Promise delivered.

Derrian Gobourne and the entire Auburn gymnastics team will compete Thursday at the NCAA national championship meet, the culmination of a historic season for the Tigers, and for Derrian, the completion of a long journey back to the big dance.

Yes, it hasn’t gone the way she thought it would: Back when she was a freshman, she had no way of knowing what was coming with COVID-19, which changed the world and kept Auburn out of the postseason two years in a row at the end of her sophomore season and the end of her junior season.

But through it all, she kept hold of her goal to get Auburn to nationals as a team — and it was on her heart in the huddle back in the regional finals.

In the regional semifinals, she and teammate Suni Lee had put themselves on the inside track to qualify as individuals, but in the regional final, Auburn needed to finish in the top two out of four teams to advance as a group. Auburn struggled on bars to start the final, and at the end of one rotation, the Tigers stood dead last, in fourth place out of four teams.

That’s when the team huddled and Derrian repeated her promise again.

“She said she went back,” Tikisha recalled, “and told them, ‘Listen, we’re all going to nationals. Not one of us. Not two of us. We all put in the work, we’re all going, so y’all better make something shake.’”

Now that sounds more like Derrian.

In part thanks to Derrian’s huge 9.975 on floor, Auburn charged back up the leaderboard in the final three rotations and advanced out of the regional final alongside Florida after an epic comeback.

“It just makes me feel so great inside, to know that was a goal of mine, and we finally achieved it,” Derrian said this week, as the team prepared to travel to Fort Worth. “I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team but mine. I’m just super excited for us all to be on the floor.

“I was pretty much like, ‘I’m not doing this alone,’” she said of that moment in the huddle. “So my mindset was we’re going to make it regardless. It doesn’t matter if we were last after the first rotation. That meant nothing to us because we had three more events that we’re awesome at. You can’t really get stuck on the first event. So, the fact that we delivered the way we did was just amazing.”

Yes, amazing. During the comeback, Lee led the Tigers on beam with a 10. On vault, it was fifth-year senior Drew Watson who sealed it in storybook fashion with another huge 9.975.

But on floor, it was ‘The Queen’ who was the star again, electrifying the arena, jumping out of the gym, sizzling with her dance moves and sashaying past the judges, then closing with her dazzling double pike — and her signature celebration, fashioning a crown above her head with her hands.

Again: That’s more like Derrian.

Auburn’s star senior is known to cherish her time at center stage, embracing the limelight and often delivering bigger and bigger performances under more and more pressure. She earned 10s from two of the four judges at the regional final for her performance on floor. She earned a perfect 10 final score earlier this season at the end of Auburn’s epic meet with Florida — performing the final routine in the final rotation, with all eyes on her.

And, yes, even back when she was a freshman, feeling lonely at nationals, she leapt her way to a 9.950 on vault and ended up winning Auburn’s first-ever individual medalist national championship.

“I felt so small in such a big arena, with so many national champions already, and girls who had been to the Olympics and stuff,” Derrian thought back. “I felt so small. I felt kind of scared at first. But as we were rotating, I kind of just calmed myself down.

“I felt like I was meant to be there; I wasn’t there for no reason. So I just believed in what I was going to do. I didn’t really think I was going to win, but when I went up for my vault, I knew it was going to be a good vault. I wasn’t thinking about what was going to happen after. … It was super, super exciting and kind of overwhelming, but it’s just so exciting to just be there with my team and all I can really tell them is just trust in yourself. Even if you don’t think you belong there, you do.”

After her national title on vault in 2019, the entire 2020 postseason was called off by the NCAA as COVID-19 first swept across the United States in March 2020. In 2021, Auburn was set to compete in regionals with Derrian as a favorite to advance on floor if the team didn’t make it as a unit, but testing and tracing within Auburn’s team the week of the regional pulled the entire team out of the postseason.

“She had to sit out last year because some of the girls ended up being sick. She was just heartbroken,” Tikisha said, while adding it was also tough on her ever-so-extroverted daughter to perform during the regular season last year in front of limited crowds and roped-off seats during the height of the pandemic.

“It definitely was hard on her, because Derrian is an entertainer, and there was nobody there to entertain last season,” she said. “But this season, going in, when she walks out there, and the crowd — she loves that energy. She feeds off of that. She goes out there and she does what she does for herself, but that is a moment where she’s like, ‘I can’t let them down.’ That is what fuels her.”

Auburn completes its historic season this week in Fort Worth, with Derrian completing her journey back to nationals, full circle. Auburn competes at 5 p.m. Thursday in the national semifinal with Florida, Michigan and Missouri. The top two teams from the quad meet will advance to the national final on Saturday at noon.

“It means so much,” Derrian said. “We did preseason together, we went through the whole season together, and to be able to be at nationals with your team just means so much, because we all put in the same amount of work. I only feel like it’s right for all of us to be there on the floor together.”

Only right.

Promise delivered.

“She told me that morning,” Tikisha said, going back to the day of the regional final. “When I called her, and I was on my way, she was so excited. There was never a doubt in her mind that they were going to nationals. And I think that was everybody’s mindset, because these girls have kind of been like the underdog for so long. And it was like, even her freshman year, she was like, ‘Why does everybody think we’re not so good? Why does everybody think we’re the underdog?’ And I said, ‘Well if that’s what they think, go out there and change their minds.’ That’s when she went to nationals and she won a national championship, and I think she wants to keep on that upward spiral, because she knows how good of a team that they are. I think they all went in with the mindset that we are going — because they worked hard all season. No matter what the internet said, no matter what social media said, they just persevered, and week in and week out, they just kept proving everybody wrong.

“And I don’t think their story is done yet.”

