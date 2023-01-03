The Sequel Season: Auburn gymnastics returns nearly all routines for 2023

Auburn’s historic 2022 gymnastics season deserved a sequel.

The Tigers have reloaded — not rebuilt — and charge into this weekend’s season-opening meet in Las Vegas returning nearly all their starting routines from 2022 as options for 2023. Expectations are that the Tigers could electrify again, after a high-flying run to the Final Four last spring: Auburn earned its highest preseason ranking ever from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association at No. 5.

The expectations come with good reason. Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee is back for one more go-around in college before gearing up for a run at Paris. Superstar senior Derrian Gobourne in the offseason announced that she’d be back for a fifth season using COVID-19 eligibility relief from the NCAA. Upperclassmen leaders Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch are back, then juniors and now seniors.

Auburn returns all its postseason starters on beam and bars and is without just one postseason routine on both vault and floor. It shouldn’t be until next year when Lee and Gobourne move on — and once-youngsters like Sophia Groth turn into upperclassmen — that the Tigers turn the page to a new era and take on a new identity.

Auburn’s identity would’ve also seen a shakeup this season if five-star freshman Olivia Greaves were competing, but she is out for the season after knee surgery and is focused on debuting for the Tigers in 2024. All told, the 2023 season for Auburn looks like 2022 Part 2.

That’s a good thing for Auburn, with the fans having so much fun last season they’d gladly try to go through it all again. Auburn opens its season Saturday at the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas in a primetime session with the last three national championship programs, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA.

The questions for Auburn early come with the carryover from last season: How can Auburn keep growing without becoming stagnant? If new blood forces its way into the lineup, can team chemistry keep that from rocking the boat?

Most tangibly, Auburn looks to replace the vault and floor routines from Drew Watson, who completed her fifth and final season last year at the Final Four.

Watson threw a Yurchenko 1.5 on vault last season — a vault with a 10.0 start value. Auburn will look to replace that vault by the time the postseason comes around, but it could be a season-long process.

By the end of the season, Auburn threw five 10.0 vaults: Groth would start off Auburn’s rotation with a Yurchenko full — a safer version of the flip with one less twist, which trades off some scoring potential for consistency, and can only be scored as high as a 9.5 at maximum. Watson, Gobourne, Lee, Stevens and young vault star Sara Hubbard all threw 10.0 vaults. It’ll be up to head coach Jeff Graba to determine over time if it’s best for a newcomer to the lineup to go big with another Yurchenko 1.5 or sacrifice scoring to put two consistent fulls in the lineup. Olivia Hollingsworth and beam standout Gabby McLaughlin should be among the two vying for the open spot.

Floor is more wide open, and could even see more lineup changes beyond the closing combination of Groth, Lee and Gobourne. Auburn is looking to replace Watson’s routine, but at the same time should always be looking for high-scoring routines that could push into the starting lineup. Stevens is strong on floor and Brusch is back as well after being shut down on floor for a portion of last season. The bouncey Hubbard and Ananda Brown will look to gain consistency and control in their routines as their careers continue, while Hollingsworth also looks to break into the rotation on floor.

All these starters from the national championship meet last spring are back for Auburn this season:

Vault:

Sophia Groth

Sara Hubbard

Cassie Stevens

Derrian Gobourne

Suni Lee

Bars:

Adeline Sabados

Sophia Groth

Cassie Stevens

Aria Brusch

Derrian Gobourne

Suni Lee

Beam:

Olivia Hollingsworth

Aria Brusch

Cassie Stevens

Sophia Groth

Gabby McLaughlin

Suni Lee

Floor:

Aria Brusch

Cassie Stevens

Sophia Groth

Suni Lee

Derrian Gobourne

PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics preview meet