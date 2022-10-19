The seven-year plan: Inside the boom of Auburn volleyball

Akasha Anderson was home near D.C. when she got the call.

Her phone had been ringing all day, but this one call stood out in particular. It was June 15, 2020: the first day under new NCAA rules that she and other junior prospects across the country were allowed to be contacted by college coaches. Anderson had been targeted by schools all around the nation. She was a touted talent, coveted by programs in volleyball hotspots coast to coast, and she was on her way to soon winning Gatorade Player of the Year in Virginia. But this was the first time she got a call from Auburn. Auburn?

Across the country, in a Chicago suburb, Sarah Morton was juggling calls when the same number lit up her phone. Auburn?

Outside Kansas City, Bel Zimmerman got the same curious call. Auburn?

Auburn?

Fast forward to today and Auburn — yes, Auburn — is 17-2 on the season, undefeated at home, and 6-2 in the SEC near the top of the league standings. Anderson has fired 281 kills, good for top 10 in the SEC; Morton has picked up 311 digs, good for third-best per-set in the conference; Zimmerman says it’s “so fun,” between exciting wins. “We really are a family here.”

Auburn is putting together a breakthrough season with six freshmen starting, who were all part of Brent Crouch’s first complete signing class as head coach at Auburn.

It was Crouch on the other end of all those phone calls on the first day of the contact period, the man who’d turned heads by walking away from the head coaching job at USC to go to afterthought Auburn — and all of those conversations could’ve started the same way: ‘I just left USC to coach at Auburn. Have you ever thought about playing volleyball at Auburn before?’

If that’s how he really opened a call, the players would’ve answered simply, and almost invariably, ‘No I haven’t.’

But there was more to the pitch. There are resources at Auburn, Crouch could explain, amid the riches of the SEC. It’s a sleeping giant. There are facilities here, there’s opportunity here, and there’s a certain small-town charm. And there’s a plan. Crouch had a plan.

Crouch had only been on campus for a few months and, at the time in June 2020, COVID-19 had shut the world down, but Crouch had devised and mapped out a seven-year plan for Auburn volleyball.

It started with this particular recruiting class, and it ended with the Tigers competing for the national championship.

First recruiting pitch: Opportunity

Anderson stands 6-foot-3 with an impressive strike of the ball and equally impressive mobility: She’s recorded six double-doubles in her instant-impact rookie season at Auburn — games in which she’s put at least 10 kills over the net and scraped up at least 10 digs off the floor. Her last double-double came against Georgia, when she smoked 21 kills and picked up 11 digs in a thrilling five-set rivalry win for the Tigers.

All through her recruitment as a youngster, Auburn hadn’t been on her radar. Auburn isn’t known for volleyball. Before the rule change, Anderson was being recruited by Crouch at USC, a program with 37 NCAA Tournament appearances. Auburn, in its entire program history, has made one NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I was like, ‘Woah, this is weird.’ I had never heard from Auburn before. And I hadn’t known that he moved there,” Anderson said of when she got Crouch’s call.

“I got on the phone with him and he was really just forceful with it: ‘I want to build a program here and I need people to do it.’ And it was something that I really wanted, too. I really wanted to be a part of a program that was building and I wanted to be a part of something big.”

There are a lot of things that Auburn is not, all these freshmen will agree, but Crouch was able to sell Auburn for what it is.

“He really made it a big deal that we’re going to have to work really hard and our class would be really impactful,” Anderson explained. “My main thing, again, I wanted to be a part of something big. I didn’t want to go my freshman year and expect to win a national championship. I wanted to be a part of that group that got there.”

Anderson and her classmates were rising high school juniors on June 15, 2020, when the phone lines open. That’s the NCAA rule now: Colleges are only allowed to contact recruits starting June 15 going into the prospect’s junior year.

Crouch didn’t waste time laying out the opportunity at Auburn:

“The main sales pitch was: There’s a few different experiences you can expect in college: No. 1, you can join a program that’s been winning for a long time that has a winning tradition — and there’s nothing wrong with that experience. That’s awesome,” Crouch explained. “You’ve probably got a lot of fans and it’s going to be great.

“It’s a totally different (experience) to take (a program) from losing to winning, and you only get to do that once and it’s unique and it’s special, and those are the people that get the statues in front of the buildings. So I literally said that. Barkley’s a perfect example, right? ... I don’t know if Jabari’s getting a statue. I don’t know. There’s already a statue. So, that was the sell,” he shrugged.

Anderson got the call from Crouch on June 15 and she committed on July 20.

Second recruiting pitch: Atmosphere

Zimmerman committed July 24. “He texted me almost every day and we called two or three times a week,” she said.

They talked about volleyball, they talked about the coaching staff, he made a personal connection, Zimmerman said — and he laid out that seven-year plan.

In Year 1, Crouch is coaching his inherited players and recruited uncommitted high school juniors like her. In Year 2, they’re still seniors in high school. Year 3 is this year — they’re freshmen. Year 7, they’re seniors, and they’re playing for championships.

They also on those calls talked plenty about Auburn is, and what it isn’t.

“He talked a lot about the family atmosphere that Auburn has,” Zimmerman said.

When talking recruiting strategy, Crouch only seems interested in calling it how he sees it. He says it’s transparent. “Very transparent.” That seven-year plan is the plan he presented to former athletics director Allen Greene when Crouch was applying for the job. He takes that same plan he presented his bosses and just clues in the girls. He doesn’t seem to see any sense in hiding it from them or creating a barrier.

At the same time, there’s no sense hyping up Auburn volleyball as a program with a rich, winning history when it isn’t one.

And there’s no sense presenting Auburn itself to these national recruits as anything it isn’t. Instead, he presented Auburn for what it is:

“I was definitely selling the difference of having an experience in a college town, versus, like, an L.A.,” Crouch said. “We talked about that a bunch. About, like: ‘You’re a nobody in L.A. I’m sorry. You’re not.’ You know? You’re nobody,” he laughed and shrugged. “Unless you’re LeBron James or Kobe Bryant, nobody gives a crap about you, you know?

“And here, it’s like if you’re taking some team to the Final Four, you’re a celebrity walking around town. We’re not competing with the Lakers down the street. It’s all Auburn all the time, and everybody loves it.”

Compared to her teammates from places like D.C., Kansas City or Chicago, freshman Zoe Slaughter would’ve known what Auburn is and isn’t better than anyone in the class. She grew up in Birmingham. She later moved and lived her teenage years in Hawaii, but from her elementary years, she remembers the in-state rivalry, of course — and she’d have remembered that volleyball isn’t historically as popular here as football or basketball or even softball.

But she remembered Auburn being Auburn.

“When I started my recruiting process, I didn’t think I would come to the South to be totally honest, but I just fell in love with the school all over again,” Slaughter said. “Literally the culture sold me here: all the traditions here, the people surrounding — you have support from everywhere, not just the staff, the people in the town. We’ll be out and about and you just hear, ‘War Eagle.’ Like I’m at the airport in California or Hawaii and I’m wearing Auburn and they’re like, ‘War Eagle,’” she smiled.

Third recruiting pitch: Resources

There’s talk about what Auburn is and what Auburn isn’t — and then there’s the talk about what Auburn could be.

Auburn has money. A top-flight member of the SEC where business is booming, Auburn has a big budget, top-of-the-line facilities, and an envious amount of resources for its athletes — from football to volleyball and throughout.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the SEC increased its annual conference-wide revenue to a total of $833 million, according to a report from USA Today, with an average payout of $54.6 million per school.

The same report doesn’t list the Pac-12’s 2021 conference-wide revenue, but it notes that its per-school payout in 2020 was $33.6 million and dropped to $19.8 million in 2021 due to a pandemic-induced deficit.

“It’s triple the money here,” Crouch shrugged. The SEC’s new 10-year deal with ABC is worth $3 billion, according to the New York Times.

On the recruiting trail, parents would furrow their brow and Crouch said they’d ask him: “Why are you at Auburn? Tell me why you left USC.”

And he’d be able to tell them that their daughters would be taking charter flights, staying in the best hotels an athletics department will buy, and benefiting from strong administrative spending.

“I had a line in my pitch about, ‘This is how much money the SEC makes. This how much the Pac 12 makes. This is how many sports we have. We don’t have 40,’” Crouch said, drawing the comparison from Auburn to the West Coast. “So where’s all the money going? ‘It’s not going into my pocket. It’s going into resources for you guys.’ Then they’d laugh — but it was true. I’m not making $30 million a year like Jimbo Fisher or whatever,” he laughed. “So they get it.”

Final recruiting step: Buying what you’re selling

Morton seems tough. You’d have to be to play libero like she does, diving on the hardcourt to scoop up digs and laying her body out to keep a ball alive.

But forgetting the dollars and cents, the charter flights and the statue outside the arena, she remembers getting a video sent to her from Crouch from a family birthday with Crouch and his wife and their two sons.

She’s tough enough to shrug and show a little insecurity: “Being a libero, you don’t really get a lot of the attention,” she said. “You can’t really score the points, so I liked the fact that I was appreciated and he made me feel like I did have a big role, and I do. And so that was my biggest thing: He was going to support me and he treated me like I already was a part of his own family.”

Somewhere along the line, amid all the talk of what Auburn is and isn’t and the family atmosphere, Crouch was the one who committed to Auburn before any of these freshmen.

After starting his career out on the West Coast, at Portland from 2014-17 then at USC from 2018-19, he said he decided this place is more his speed.

“I think they can totally tell I was buying what I was selling,” Crouch smiled. “Because I was getting that question immediately from all the family: Like, ‘Why are you at Auburn? Tell me why you left USC.’ That came up very early, and I think that turned into a good sales pitch, because I talked about that: I talked about the values here, the Auburn Family, living 10 minutes from campus, my family being around.”

He says he knows what the freshmen are facing so far from home: “They’re missing people,” he said. “They don’t know where to go eat. They don’t know how to go talk to the professor. They don’t know what to do when they have a hard time on a test. Everything is for the first time.”

And yet: They’ve helped push the Tigers to 17-2.

So far, they’re ahead of the plan in Year 3.

But just like he said on the phone with them: The plan is nothing without the people putting it into action.

“It made me feel very welcome, supported, and being far from home, that’s a really big thing,” Morton said.

“He was able to show the support and he’s still followed through with all of that, and it’s probably the best decision I could’ve made.”