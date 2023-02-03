The Streak is dead.

The Rivalry lives.

The most hotly contested rivalry in the sport, the Iron Bowl of gymnastics series renews Friday as No. 6 Auburn travels to No. 11 Alabama with eyes on making history.

‘The Streak’ was Alabama’s 117-meet winning streak that ran over 37 years against Auburn. Auburn with a win in 2016 finally snapped the skid. After the 2016 win killed The Streak, wins in 2020 and 2022 buried it. The days of dominance are gone and what stands now is a competitive series: Alabama wins at home, but Auburn has won its last two home meets in the series. Alabama placed higher at the SEC Championship last spring but then the Tigers advanced further at the NCAA Championship. Back and forth they go, now both in the top 15 nationally in scoring average as Auburn tries to make history again and win in Tuscaloosa for the first time ever.

And back and forth they go in what stands apart as the best rivalry today in NCAA gymnastics. No. 1 Oklahoma’s top rival Texas doesn’t field a gymnastics team. No. 5 UCLA’s chief rival USC also doesn’t sponsor gymnastics. Ohio State hasn’t topped No. 3 Michigan in a meet since 2016 and Michigan has won 60 of their last 62 meetings.

The Auburn-Alabama rivalry is currently “the” rivalry in women’s gymnastics. So what’s going through Auburn’s mind?

“Obviously a win,” fifth-year Derrian Gobourne smiled this week. “But really just taking everything one step at a time. There’s a lot that we can’t control, being in that environment and not being home, but we can control our energy and just being intentional and really just focusing on ourselves.”

Auburn and Alabama both find themselves in a unique place on rivalry week, which no one else would understand outside maybe those women at Ohio State and Michigan. In NCAA gymnastics, where head-to-head results have no factor in postseason seeding, regular-season dual wins don’t really matter at all — yet, at Auburn and at Alabama, the gymnasts find themselves at schools and in athletics departments at large where winning the rivalry is often all that matters.

The top focus for Auburn head coach Jeff Graba is to improve week by week, and to be in position to hit big scores in the postseason. Auburn, in the long run, would probably rather lose a spectacular high-scoring meet 198.700-198.600 this week than win an abysmally low-scoring meet 196.100-196.000.

Graba keeps that in mind and is cautious about putting too many eggs in the basket: Good teams lose all the time on the road, using someone else’s equipment, and it isn’t something to get dejected over. He figures, in the SEC, teams start with a 10-percent chance at best of winning in someone else’s home venue. The NCAA’s postseason seeding calculation weighs road scores specially, as everyone recognizes how hard it is to win on the road.

Still he says the rivalry is “awesome,” good for the sport, and he’s glad his gymnasts get to test their focus in an incredibly hostile environment. And he recognizes that the win in Tuscaloosa is one more barrier left for the program to knock down, and that this team is capable of doing it if the stars align: Auburn’s away-from-home scoring average this season of 197.425 is better than Alabama’s home scoring average of 196.713 early on.

As for the gymnasts, Gobourne says it best, coming from an athlete who arrived shortly after The Streak died, and in her time has seen The Rivalry catch fire:

“It would mean everything, because it would be history not only for me but all of the girls that have been alongside me, that have been working so hard this year,” Gobourne said. “It would be history and it would taste so good if we can just reach it.

“When we beat them (in 2020), it was just super exciting, and that was a feeling that I wanted to feel again,” Gobourne went on. “So when we had the opportunity to do it again (in 2022), I just knew what kind of team we had, and I knew it could be done, and we had a fire inside us that week. Literally, we just kept saying, ‘We want to win. We want to win.’ And we did. And so, to be able to do that in their home would be something so special.”

Friday’s meet is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics vs NC State