THE SUNI PREVIEW: The Auburn fans’ guide to Sunisa Lee’s run at the Tokyo Olympics

Lee is a pioneer in the world of gymnastics solely because of timing. The NCAA changed its rules July 1, just before Lee’s run at the Olympics on the world’s stage. She will be among the first athletes to go to college as one of the most recognizable faces in her sport.

Before, gymnasts who reached the highest level before 18 were forced to make a choice. The choice can be illustrated by two gymnasts:

Skinner, 24, went to the Olympics in 2016 as an alternate. She said earlier this summer that she met with agents to see if she should take endorsement deals or go to college, and ultimately they decided a career at the University of Utah would be worth more to her. She went on to win two NCAA Championships with Utah.

Jordyn Wieber became a superstar at age 16, making that Fierce Five gold medal team in 2012. There were too many big opportunities for her. She was on the Corn Flakes box and lost her amateur status with the NCAA. When she went to college at UCLA, she couldn’t compete, and instead coached classmates her age as a volunteer assistant as she went through school. She’s now the head coach at Arkansas at age 26.

Now, Lee doesn’t have to make that choice.