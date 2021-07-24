THE SUNI PREVIEW: The Auburn fans’ guide to Sunisa Lee’s run at the Tokyo Olympics

Sunisa Lee stands a step away from the mountaintop at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a few flips from a dream come true.
Half a world away on the Plains, her new family of Auburn men and women are cheering her on.
She’s becoming a star in Tokyo and her next stop is Auburn, inspiring excitement this summer from fans in orange and blue — including some familiar with the sport, and some who are all new.
Here is a guide to Lee’s journey at the Tokyo Olympics, written for fans in football country.
Keep scrolling for beginner basics, the event schedule, viewing information and more. Further below the schedules, there is new reporting from an availability with Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba earlier this week.
What’s next?
First up for Lee at the Olympics is the qualification round in the middle of the night late Saturday night to early Sunday morning. She and her teammates on the U.S. national team (Team USA) will be competing for a place in the team finals. Moreover, scores in qualifying determine which individuals advance to event finals. She is at the NFC/AFC Championship and she needs one more big performance at qualifying to make the Super Bowl.
Lee and Team USA enter qualifying at 1:10 a.m. Central Time early morning Sunday, July 25. NBC stream the event live online and then is expected to cover it during its daily Olympics show in primetime on television.
Gymnastics at the Olympics run from then through Aug. 3.
Who is Sunisa Lee?
Lee is from St. Paul, Minn. She goes by Suni. She is one of the top senior elite gymnasts in the world. She is only 18 and she has signed to go to Auburn and compete for Auburn this upcoming school year when she goes to college. Just like a five-star football recruit, she signed a national letter of intent last December.
She has performed stellar this summer and earned a spot on Team USA, standing next to Simone Biles as one of the top four gymnasts on the final Team USA roster at the Olympics.
In her journey to the Olympics, she has overcome setbacks and heartbreak. She was set to make a run at the Olympics last season when COVID-19 swept across the country and delayed the Games from 2020 to 2021. When she finally got back in the gym after lockdown last summer, she broke her foot.
Those setbacks are dwarfed by family tragedy: Lee’s aunt and uncle both died from COVID-19, and her father John is partially paralyzed after an accident in 2019.
Still, she persevered and re-emerged from her injury in elite form. She has a dazzling bar routine often heralded as the best in the world, and this summer against world-class competition, she’s finished top two in two national championship events.
Why did Sunisa Lee choose Auburn?
Lee has come up through the ranks in Minnesota training with Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba.
At Auburn, she gets to join a strong program in the best top-to-bottom conference in the country in college gymnastics, and she gets to work with a familiar face.
Plus, she says the campus feels like home:
“I really do want to go to college and do college gymnastics,” she said when asked by a national media member before the U.S. Team Trials in June. “I chose Auburn because I really like the campus and all the coaches, and it just felt like home when I visited. The head coach at Auburn is my coach’s twin brother, so we already have like a really good relationship. I just love the coaches and the environment itself.
“So I’m really excited to get there.”
What are the basics?
There are four events in women’s gymnastics at the Olympics, identical to the four events in NCAA gymnastics:
Bars — also called “uneven bars”
Beam — also called “balance beam”
Floor — also called “floor exercise”
Vault — which is pretty much just known as “vault”
Then there is the All-Around, where scores from all four events are combined.
At the Olympics, medals are awarded in women’s gymnastics five times:
» The team final, where Team USA will compete as a team against the likes of China and Russia*
» The individual all-around final, where gymnasts will compete on all four events and try to put together the best combined score
» The individual bars event final, where gymnasts will enter with a clean slate and just compete in the one event, same as below
» The individual beam event final
» The individual floor event final
» The individual vault event final
In the team final, three gymnasts compete on each event and all three scores count toward the team score. No scores are dropped.
Each event is also known as a “discipline” and they take place on an “apparatus.”
Gymnastics here is also called “artistic gymnastics.” There is a separate sport called “rhythmic gymnastics” which is not being discussed in this article. That’s another deal with ribbons and such. Rings, pommel horse and high bar are all men’s gymnastics events and also separate from all this.
*Russia will be called “ROC” at the Olympics. Russia got in trouble and ‘banned’ from the Olympics this year so the athletes from Russia are competing under the banner of the “Russian Olympic Committee.”
What is qualifying?
Before finals, scores at qualification set the field for all six finals. Each gymnast will compete on each event, with that score counting in determining whether the team qualifies for the team final and whether they as individuals qualify for the all-around final or any of the event finals. One go at qualifying sets the entire stage.
Every gymnast in Tokyo will compete in qualifying. Qualifying runs through five subdivisions. Team USA has been placed in qualifying subdivision No. 3, which takes to the floor at 1:10 a.m. Sunday Central Time.
In team qualifying, every member of each four-person squad will compete on each event with the three highest scores counting to the team total. The top eight teams advance to the team final.
In individual qualifying, the top 24 athletes qualify for the all-around final and the top eight qualify for each event final.
However: Only two gymnasts per country can compete in each final. That means the members of Team USA will be competing with each other in qualifying as they try to make top two and advance to the finals.
Team USA will coast to the team finals but Lee will have to be at her best in qualifying in order to make it to individual finals. Although there are no medals being handed out on qualification day, she will be competing against some of the toughest competition she’ll face at the Olympics in her fellow American teammates.
How does the scoring work?
As Emily Giambalvo pointed out in her Olympics gymnastics explainer for the Washington Post, the perfect 10 is a relic of the past at the elite level. Since 2006, gymnasts earn scores counting difficulty and execution.
The difficulty score climbs as you implement more difficult skills into your routine. Obviously, there is a risk-reward factor. The more difficult your routine is, the more room there is for errors like missteps or falls that count against your execution. Gymnasts can go for the big unlikely Hail Mary if they know they’re the underdog, or play it safe with a skill they know they’ve mastered when they’re in a good position.
The execution is graded out of 10 and your difficulty score is added to it. You get points off for not sticking landings or losing balance or — the worst — falling.
At the U.S. Team Trials in late June, Lee threw the most difficult bars routine out of anybody, graded on Day 1 as a 6.800. Her execution was graded at 8.500 out of 10, also the highest grade out of 10 anyone was given that night. She got a meet-best score of 15.300 for the routine.
Here’s where we can get technical: The next night competition, she planned to throw the same routine on bars. At one point as she was swinging around, she didn’t feel like she was in the right positioning or going the right speed. Knowing she was leading the competition, she took one extra swing around the bar to adjust her grip or regain her speed, which knocked her difficulty score down to a 6.500 — but she knew she was in the lead and she knew that reduction would be a lot better than falling or making a big mistake. She earned a 6.500 in difficulty for having the extra swing and was graded an 8.400 in execution. She won bars at the meet. She made that risk-reward decision in a split second as she swung around the bars.
Who are Sunisa Lee’s teammates on Team USA?
The national media’s storylines will center around Biles, a legendary gymnast who is in a league of her own and who is, at 24, is chasing the most medals ever by a gymnast in possibly her last Olympics.
Biles and Lee are on the four-woman team roster with Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.
Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are also there competing for the U.S. as individuals. Their scores in qualifying won’t count for the team in team qualifying, but they can take spots in the individual finals. They’re both very good on vault and they’ll be trying to punch a ticket along with Biles to the individual vault finals.
In almost every event, analysts see everyone competing for second place behind Biles. The exception is bars. Lee is heralded as the best in the world on bars, not Biles. Lee won on bars at U.S. Team Trials and also won on beam after Biles fell during her second go on beam. Lee finished second in the all-around behind Biles.
Biles is the Tiger Woods of the sport. Lee this summer has shown she has what it takes to be the very next best.
Consider this, Auburn fans: Biles is 24 and isn’t a college recruit. Lee could prove at the Olympics that she’s the best college prospect in the world.
Will Sunisa Lee win gold at the Olympics?
Team USA is heavily favored to win team gold for the third consecutive Olympics. The streak started with the Fierce Five in 2012 in London and continued in 2016 with the repeat team led by Biles and returners Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman.
Lee will play a strong part in Team USA’s run at team gold, as she’s the best the U.S. has on bars. She has also proven herself on beam, where she beat Biles during trials. She also plans to throw an upgrade into her floor routine, which Jess Graba has kept her from doing this summer for fear of re-aggravating her foot injury. Jess Graba knew she didn’t need it to get to this point, but now there’s no holding back at the Olympics.
Lee is upgrading her three-pass floor routine to a four-pass floor routine, upgrading the difficulty score of her routine from a 5.500 to a 5.800, per The Balance Beam Situation.
Jeff Graba said earlier this week that the Team USA coaches will probably use someone else on vault in the team finals, but that Lee will probably throw routines on bars, beam and floor.
She is the world’s favorite to win gold at the individual bars finals. She could also compete for individual medals on beam and floor, knowing what happened at team trials on beam and that she has a new upgrade in her pocket on floor. The big hurdle standing in the way is qualifying: She has to perform well to make sure she is one of the top two Americans to make the finals.
The Associated Press tabbed her to win silver in the individual all-around, with Biles winning gold.
What is Team USA’s schedule for women’s gymnastics at the Olympics?
How can I watch women’s gymnastics at the Olympics?
NBC is scheduled to stream multiple live feeds from events on NBCOlympics.com. Coverage is also set to be available free of charge on NBC’s online platform Peacock. NBC boasts it will make available a main coverage feed plus a still-camera live feed fixed on each apparatus, plus a feed called Team USA Tracker.
In addition, NBC is airing tape-delay replays on television in primetime.
NBC’s tape-delay replay schedule is as follows:
Why doesn’t Sunisa Lee go pro instead of coming to Auburn?
Three words make a difference: Name, image and likeness.
In truth, Lee is already competing at the highest level of gymnastics. The Olympics is the pinnacle, and athletes are able to compete at the Olympics while maintaining their amateur status in the NCAA.
Now, they can also take endorsements while maintaining their amateur status, thanks to new NIL rules pushed into place this summer after pressure was placed on the NCAA by lawmakers across the country.
Lee is a pioneer in the world of gymnastics solely because of timing. The NCAA changed its rules July 1, just before Lee’s run at the Olympics on the world’s stage. She will be among the first athletes to go to college as one of the most recognizable faces in her sport.
Before, gymnasts who reached the highest level before 18 were forced to make a choice. The choice can be illustrated by two gymnasts:
Skinner, 24, went to the Olympics in 2016 as an alternate. She said earlier this summer that she met with agents to see if she should take endorsement deals or go to college, and ultimately they decided a career at the University of Utah would be worth more to her. She went on to win two NCAA Championships with Utah.
Jordyn Wieber became a superstar at age 16, making that Fierce Five gold medal team in 2012. There were too many big opportunities for her. She was on the Corn Flakes box and lost her amateur status with the NCAA. When she went to college at UCLA, she couldn’t compete, and instead coached classmates her age as a volunteer assistant as she went through school. She’s now the head coach at Arkansas at age 26.
Now, Lee doesn’t have to make that choice.
“In gymnastics, our best gymnasts, every Olympics, they’ve never been able to do college. So this is brand new territory,” Jeff Graba said this week in Auburn. “She’ll be the first one, this’ll be the first year, that these gymnasts don’t have to make this absolutely horrible decision. I mean it’s basically like retirement. ‘I don’t get to do all the stuff my friends are doing. I don’t get to keep doing gymnastics for fun. I actually have to go to work and make a living — and try to make a comeback after that.’ She doesn’t have to do that.
“It’s a huge deal,” he went on. “It’s the most recognizable female athletes in the world now can go to NCAA gymnastics and compete. We’ve never been able to say that.”
Another reason to compete in college? Skinner said it simply this summer: It’s fun.
Whereas meets at the elite level are pressure packed, college gymnasts cherish performing in front of home fans alongside supportive teammates. In the SEC and at programs like Utah, college gymnasts get to perform in front of sellout crowds in electric environments all season.
“I think for me it was super awesome to be able to go to college and have that experience, because there’s nothing like it,” Skinner said during interviews before team trials in June. “After doing (Junior Olympics) gymnastics or Elite gymnastics, it’s just so hard, and I think going to college just really brings out the excitement and just really being able to have fun with gymnastics.
“I think if a lot of athletes could go and experience college, they definitely should. I know pro is not for everybody, so I think, especially with the rule changes, I think it’s awesome that you can start making money off your likeness.”
Will Sunisa Lee go back to the Olympics in 2024?
Jeff Graba doesn’t see any reason why not — if it’s what she wants to do.
That’s part of the plan with her coming to Auburn, Jeff Graba said earlier this week during media availability at the McWhorter Center. She and the Graba twins have talked about how to structure her routines at Auburn to make it possible.
It helps that the next Olympics cycle is only three years away. Lee could theoretically be a then-junior at Auburn and head off to go for medals at the Olympics in France.
Graba said the first thing she’ll do when she gets with Auburn is rest and recover. Then, she’ll have to decide if she wants to train for a run at World Championships in 2022. Either way, Auburn has a plan in place.
“We’ve always told her we want to keep all her options open,” Graba said. “Whatever she wants to do, we want to be capable of helping her with. If she wants to go back to the Olympics, we’ll do it. I’ve done it before. I can do it again.”
Yes: When Graba was an assistant at Utah, she helped train then-Utah junior Daria Bijak when she made Germany’s national team and competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
“It’s easy to work with her club coach,” he laughed at the understatement. Her club coach is his brother. “We can have a good communication behind it. If she wants to go to Worlds, great. If she doesn’t want to go to Worlds because she’s a little bit beat up, that’s fine too. We’ll just try to win the (NCAA) national championship here.”
