‘The time is now’: Auburn baseball looks to get back on track against rival Alabama

The goal now for coach Butch Thompson and his Tigers is to turn that win into the start of something bigger. If they want an example of how to make that happen, they can look no further than their next opponent and their biggest rival.

“Knowing you do have to look back and stay in reality of, you know, what we haven’t gotten done the first four weekends of SEC play. It does force you to [be] like, ‘Hey, now’s the time. It’s not waiting another week or two,’” Thompson said Wednesday. “We understand that. Our players understand that – that we have to play better, that our backs are against the wall – but it is still pretty engaging and pretty neat that you wake up with something sincerely to play for and to compete for and keep growing from each and every day, which we find ourselves. We do know that the time is now.”