‘The X-Factor’: Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter wows just like he did back home in Mississippi

In Neshoba Central offensive coordinator Brian Anderson's opinion, Hunter's journey to Auburn was a godsend.

"He had some good offers but nothing I think that he was really sold on. For Will to end up at Jarquez's dream school and the running backs transferring out – a lot of people probably wouldn't want to compete with Tank Bigsby being a potential Heisman Trophy winner," Anderson said. "Then there's Jarquez Hunter from Philadelphia, Mississippi, from Will Friend's home school of Neshoba Central. There's definitely somebody else's hand involved in the whole situation."

No letting up

Hunter wasted little time demonstrating he could be relied on at Auburn, and his work ethic has already earned him the benefit of the doubt.

Auburn center Nick Brahms recalled the team running stadium step sets in the summer and finishing a set of about 17 when he noticed the true freshman was still running. Brahms initially thought Hunter had fallen behind, when in truth it was the exact opposite: he was doing even more to better prepare himself.

That attitude comes as no surprise to Hunter's former coaches, who regularly saw him run a mile after workouts or try to lift as much as one of the team's defensive linemen just to show he could.