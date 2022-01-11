The youngest of four siblings, Auburn’s Stevens embraces ‘big sister’ role as an upperclassman

With all those strong scores, Auburn flew past North Carolina into the lead and recorded the program’s second-highest opening-night score ever.

As for Stevens, she enters the season with room to fly even higher. She competed the Yurchenko full at North Carolina but could upgrade it to a Yurchenko 1.5 this season. “It’s close,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. Stevens also wants to add in a three-skill series to upgrade her beam routine with a back-handspring, layout, layout — but Graba pointed out that the other five starters on beam will have to be strong and reliable in order for someone like Stevens to take chances on upgrades.

That goes back to the team element of the sport, something Stevens is embracing every day in the gym in her newfound role as an upperclassman.

“It’s just really fun — especially for me this year, being an upperclassmen, and being able to show the freshmen how we run things, what it looks like, how things work, just how our team operates in general,” Stevens sad. “It’s kind of fun being on the other side of things rather than being the one shown how things work, being able to show.”

So far in her career, Stevens has proven that she has plenty of skills to show.

Auburn competes in its first SEC meet on Friday at Arkansas. The meet is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on SEC Network as part of its Friday Night Heights series.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.