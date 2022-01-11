The youngest of four siblings, Auburn’s Stevens embraces ‘big sister’ role as an upperclassman

Cassie Stevens is stepping into a new role. She’s taking on a new challenge and learning something new.
It’s funny because there isn’t any corner of the gym that she isn’t already familiar with. The Auburn standout often competes in the all-around for the Tigers, adept on every apparatus.
She does floor. She does beam. She does bars. She does vault.
But now she’s taking on another new position: Big sister.
Stevens is now a junior and she’s embracing her role as an upperclassman and a team leader as the gymnastics season gets into full swing.
Stevens is the youngest of four siblings, with three older brothers, so it feels a little different.
“Everyone in my family was into sports,” Stevens said last week before Auburn’s season-opening meet at North Carolina. “My mom had us into literally every sport you could imagine when I was younger — like baseball, swimming, diving, cross country, volleyball, basketball — literally everything.
“It was competitive and they were kind of tough on me — rough and tough — so I think that’s kind of what pushed me to love gymnastics, because it’s kind of rough and tough.”
Stevens competed in the all-around in the opener, laying down solid scores on each event in North Carolina. Her top score of the night came at 9.850 on floor, before she flipped to vault where she was part of a stellar final rotations for the Tigers. Auburn and North Carolina were tied after three rotations, but with the help of Stevens’ 9.825 on vault, Auburn launched its way into the lead late and won the tri-meet.
She scored a 9.775 on beam and a 9.675 on bars to start her junior season — and help set the pace for a Tigers team which features five freshmen on the roster.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s kind of a new role for me, just because I don’t have any younger siblings,” she said of taking on a leadership role. “I’ve never had to coach or teach people before, so, it’s kind of like a learning experience for me — but in the best way.”
Of those freshmen, three made their debut in lineup for Auburn at North Carolina, namely Sophia Groth, Sara Hubbard and Olympics champion Suni Lee.
Groth and Hubbard were both part of that high-flying final rotation for Auburn on vault. Groth laid down a 9.825 while Hubbard hit a strong 9.875, tying star senior Derrian Gobourne for second in the event at the meet — and being bested only by teammate and meet winner Drew Watson, who hit a 9.950.
With all those strong scores, Auburn flew past North Carolina into the lead and recorded the program’s second-highest opening-night score ever.
As for Stevens, she enters the season with room to fly even higher. She competed the Yurchenko full at North Carolina but could upgrade it to a Yurchenko 1.5 this season. “It’s close,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. Stevens also wants to add in a three-skill series to upgrade her beam routine with a back-handspring, layout, layout — but Graba pointed out that the other five starters on beam will have to be strong and reliable in order for someone like Stevens to take chances on upgrades.
That goes back to the team element of the sport, something Stevens is embracing every day in the gym in her newfound role as an upperclassman.
“It’s just really fun — especially for me this year, being an upperclassmen, and being able to show the freshmen how we run things, what it looks like, how things work, just how our team operates in general,” Stevens sad. “It’s kind of fun being on the other side of things rather than being the one shown how things work, being able to show.”
So far in her career, Stevens has proven that she has plenty of skills to show.
Auburn competes in its first SEC meet on Friday at Arkansas. The meet is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will air on SEC Network as part of its Friday Night Heights series.