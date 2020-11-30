‘There’s no quit’: Bo Nix looks to move forward after grinding out Iron Bowl loss

In the final minutes of an Iron Bowl that had already been decided, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix refused to let up.
The sophomore and the rest of the Tigers’ offense had had an afternoon to forget by the fourth quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the No. 1 Crimson Tide, but that didn’t cause the young quarterback to quit. Nix continued to battle with Auburn trailing by 36 points, and even after throwing his second interception of the day he remained composed.
Nix returned to the field after the pick and led Auburn’s best drive of the day — a 12-play, 96-yard possession that ended when Nix crossed the goal line on a one-yard run for the Tigers’ only touchdown.
The late scoring drive meant very little in the grand scheme of a game Alabama had put on ice by the third quarter. It did, however, show Nix had no intention of just going through the motions to close out his first Iron Bowl loss.
“I think it just shows that we did keep fighting, and even though the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor we just continued to try to move the ball and try to go down and score,” Nix said. “We did that at the end of the game. I’m just proud of the way our guys fought.”
Nix ended his first trip to Tuscaloosa as Auburn’s quarterback by going 23-of-38 through the air for 227 yards with no touchdown passes and two interceptions. It stood as another rough road outing for the sophomore that could have gone even worse — there were a handful of other pass attempts that were nearly picked — but he was far from the lone person to blame on a day in which the Tigers didn’t get the job done offensively.
The final result left plenty of work to be done by the Tigers, but Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn acknowledged Nix worked diligently to move the ball even after the game was out of reach.
“I told our team I'm real proud of the way they continued to battle and continued to fight until the end in a very tough situation. Of course, our quarterback did a good job of that also,” Malzahn said. “We got a score late. Would have liked to have gotten one more, but there's no quit, and there's no quit in our quarterback either.”
Nix’s play — and, again, that of the entire Auburn offense — wasn’t nearly enough to keep up with the near-flawless Alabama attack, and the mission going forward is for all of them to get back on track.
Nix downplayed some of Auburn’s issues on the few promising drives the offense put together Saturday, explaining he thought those problems were more a product of what the Crimson Tide defense was able to do. He pointed out how Alabama limited explosive plays — Auburn only had two passes of 15 yards or more and one run of 10 yards or more in the first half — which forced the Tigers to sustain long drives.
Those types of drives only went so far for Auburn.
Prior to the 96-yard drive in the game’s final minutes, the Tigers’ two longest possessions as far as yards gained came on their first possessions of the second and third quarters. The first of those drives ended with a third-and-3 incompletion resulting in Anders Carlson’s 47-yard field goal to create a 14-3 score; the second ended with Nix’s three-yard pass to Eli Stove on third-and-11 before Carlson’s 45-yard field goal that cut Alabama’s lead to 21-6.
Three plays after Carlson’s kick, DeVonta Smith raced 58 yards downfield to leave the Tigers in a 22-point deficit. By that point, it was evident Nix and the offense’s stalled-out drives had ended any hopes of a close contest.
Malzahn, meanwhile, said it wasn’t one specific issue that caused Nix’s game to suffer after three straight strong starts by the sophomore.
The eighth-year Tigers head coach pointed to Auburn’s inability to run the ball as a major factor, as the team ended the day only averaging 2.9 yards per carry. Malzahn also pointed to the Tigers playing backup tackles Austin Troxell and Brenden Coffey as certainly not helping the situation during a game in which the run game struggled and Nix was sacked three times.
“I just think it was a combination [of factors], but he competed,” Malzahn said. “Like I said, he kept fighting until the end, but you've got to give them credit. They played very good defensively I felt like and did a good job.”
Saturday’s loss was an unpleasant change of pace for Nix, who won his Iron Bowl debut in 2019 and was eager to play spoiler against Alabama once again. A lifelong Auburn fan, Nix didn’t mince his words during postgame interviews, describing the loss as “pretty terrible” and lamenting how much it hurt given the work he’s put in.
Regardless of the pain his first loss to Alabama delivered, Nix was far from despondent. Just as he did in the Iron Bowl’s final minutes, Nix kept his focus on what was next, which is a home showdown with No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.
“Everybody is just trying to stay positive. I think it’s important to just get back to work [Sunday] and go to work on Texas A&M and put this one behind us,” Nix said. “Of course this one hurts. It is what it is. You never want to lose, especially to your rival. We just have to get back, get going, put this behind us and have a positive mentality going into this week.”
