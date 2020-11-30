‘There’s no quit’: Bo Nix looks to move forward after grinding out Iron Bowl loss

In the final minutes of an Iron Bowl that had already been decided, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix refused to let up.

The sophomore and the rest of the Tigers’ offense had had an afternoon to forget by the fourth quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the No. 1 Crimson Tide, but that didn’t cause the young quarterback to quit. Nix continued to battle with Auburn trailing by 36 points, and even after throwing his second interception of the day he remained composed.

Nix returned to the field after the pick and led Auburn’s best drive of the day — a 12-play, 96-yard possession that ended when Nix crossed the goal line on a one-yard run for the Tigers’ only touchdown.

The late scoring drive meant very little in the grand scheme of a game Alabama had put on ice by the third quarter. It did, however, show Nix had no intention of just going through the motions to close out his first Iron Bowl loss.

“I think it just shows that we did keep fighting, and even though the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor we just continued to try to move the ball and try to go down and score,” Nix said. “We did that at the end of the game. I’m just proud of the way our guys fought.”