'There's a chance' Auburn's Chance Westry makes debut against Winthrop

Bruce Pearl repeated it to acknowledge the pun.

“There’s a chance,” the Auburn head basketball coach said Monday. “There’s a chance Chance Westry plays.”

Westry, a freshman guard and former four-star recruit, could make his debut for No. 13 Auburn against Winthrop on Tuesday, Pearl said, after being sidelined by a knee procedure in early October.

“It’ll probably be 10 or 15 minutes just to get his feet wet,” Pearl said. “We don’t want to rush him, but there’s a chance he could play tomorrow.”

The top-100 recruit out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., played in Auburn’s three-game Israel tour this summer, scoring 13 and 18 points, respectively, in the first two games.

During an episode of Tiger Talk last month, Pearl said that, had Westry been healthy, he would have started for Auburn to begin the season.

“I think Chance will wind up playing for us this season more where there’s an opportunity, because he can play a lot of different places,” Pearl said on July 31. “So he’ll be competing with all those guys for some playing time. He’ll make the rotation. He’s a good player. He’s got great feel. I felt pretty good about him when I recruited him, and I’ve not been disappointed at all.”

Pearl added that center Johni Broome is continuing to deal with what he’s classified as a “bum ankle.”

“He was a little bit more active yesterday,” Pearl said of Broome. “They had Saturday off. He moved a little better.”

Through two games, Broome has made two starts and is averaging 7.5 points per game — tied for third-most on the team. His seven rebounds per game average is tied for a team high.