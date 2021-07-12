‘They have our back’: War Ready embraced by Auburn fans ahead of TBT run

It’s going to be different this time. Bryce Brown and the returning players with War Ready are making sure of that.
And so are the Auburn fans.
“They really show that they have our back,” team general manager Matt Moschella said Sunday, as the team got set to meet up in Atlanta for training camp this week.
It’s finally game week for War Ready, as the band of Auburn basketball alums get set to suit up in orange and blue again at The Basketball Tournament on July 18. They’ll take on the Bucketneers, another unofficial alumni team featuring players from Eastern Tennessee State, at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Things have changed since Brown’s first experience with the team in TBT last summer. The team’s roster has been revamped, now made up almost entirely of former Tigers players as the group has gone all in on the Auburn connection. Auburn people have shown appreciation in kind.
As of Sunday night, War Ready had raised $6,125 toward its $6,550 goal posted to GoFundMe in the spring, helping to take care of travel and lodging for the players — and make this week’s training camp in Atlanta possible.
After a one-and-done experience at TBT in the bubble last summer, Moschella and the returners figure training camp in Atlanta will give the team a chance to be as prepared as possible going into its first-round game at TBT in West Virginia.
It’ll also give fans near Atlanta the chance to see the team in action in a scrimmage on Thursday.
“As I was told last night on social media, it’s not Auburn fans, it’s Auburn Family,” Moschella laughed. “Those guys, they’re great. ... And it means the world to me, especially not being from Auburn, but I know that they want to see all these guys succeed.
“Hitting that goal, it’s pretty close to everything basically paid for, except for food and stuff like that, but we’ll make sure that we get that all covered.”
TBT is a winner-take-all tournament in its eighth year with a prize pool topping $1 million. Moschella lives and works in Florida, and was working with former Auburn players LaRon Smith and Desean Murray last year with the team formerly known as Tampa 20/20, when Brown and fellow Final Four player Horace Spencer joined the fold and captured the attention of Auburn fans across the country. At the time, last summer’s TBT was one of the first nationally televised sporting events organized in a bubble during the earlier days of COVID-19 lockdown. Auburn fans starved for sports blew up the team’s following.
This year, Moschella and the crew have embraced the fans and rebranded the team to War Ready, while bringing in more familiar faces from Auburn. Danjel Purifoy, Malik Dunbar and J’Von McCormick have joined from Auburn’s Final Four team. Alums Cinmeon Bowers, Josh Dollard, Kareem Canty, T.J. Lang and T.J. Dunans have also joined up. Murray and Smith are back and former Auburn star Franke Sullivan is set to coach.
The team will practice in the Atlanta area together on Tuesday and Wednesday then scrimmage the Georgia Kangaroos on Thursday night in Lithonia, Ga., at the Browns Mill Rec Center.
“We need this to see where we’re at and get these guys ready to go,” Moschella said. “But other than that, it’s all situated. Everyone’s pretty much booked and everyone’s excited.”
After the scrimmage, the team heads to Charleston, W.V., for its first-round game against the Bucketneers. War Ready is a No. 5 seed in the West Virginia regional. The tournament is single-elimination.
The surviving two teams from the West Virginia regional will advance to the championship site in Dayton, Ohio, for the quarterfinals starting July 31.
“It seems like everyone likes the team we’ve put together,” Moschella said. “I think it’s going to click. I’m fully expecting a deep run.”
One thing’s for sure: It’s going to be different this time — with a lot more orange and blue flair.
“They’re loving it. They’re excited,” Moschella said. “We’re going to try to do a couple team chemistry things there, besides on the court. Most of them know each other, but you have a couple different types of Auburn players: You have the Final Four guys, you have like Cim, Kareem, TJ Dunans, that helped Auburn go the way up to where they are now, which is elite.