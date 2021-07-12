‘They have our back’: War Ready embraced by Auburn fans ahead of TBT run

It’s going to be different this time. Bryce Brown and the returning players with War Ready are making sure of that.

And so are the Auburn fans.

“They really show that they have our back,” team general manager Matt Moschella said Sunday, as the team got set to meet up in Atlanta for training camp this week.

It’s finally game week for War Ready, as the band of Auburn basketball alums get set to suit up in orange and blue again at The Basketball Tournament on July 18. They’ll take on the Bucketneers, another unofficial alumni team featuring players from Eastern Tennessee State, at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Things have changed since Brown’s first experience with the team in TBT last summer. The team’s roster has been revamped, now made up almost entirely of former Tigers players as the group has gone all in on the Auburn connection. Auburn people have shown appreciation in kind.

As of Sunday night, War Ready had raised $6,125 toward its $6,550 goal posted to GoFundMe in the spring, helping to take care of travel and lodging for the players — and make this week’s training camp in Atlanta possible.