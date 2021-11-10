‘They lit up’: Bolton leads alumnae offering support to Auburn women’s basketball as it begins a new era

Ruthie Bolton took a seat next to Romi Levy.
The past of Auburn women’s basketball had a heart-to-heart with the present — with eyes focused on the future.
Bolton came back to the arena where her number hangs in the rafters last Friday, serving as a guest coach for the Tigers for their exhibition win over Miles College.
The victory marked the unofficial opening to a new era under new coach Johnnie Harris. The Tigers rolled to a 102-42 win, with fans back in the building cheering them on. Bolton spoke to the team. “They lit up when they saw her in the locker room,” Harris said.
But the biggest impression Bolton had on the team may have been left well before tipoff. For her day of work as “guest coach,” Bolton showed up early. Assistant coach Bob Starkey shared a photo on social media of Bolton meeting with Levy in an empty Auburn Arena, well before tipoff time.
Really tough for our program as a whole and personally for @levy_romi to be out for the season with a knee injury but blessed to have @RuthieBolton525 in town to share her personal path of handling injuries and adversity.#TheWarEagleWay pic.twitter.com/5C2Frp0IEo— BobStarkey (@CoachBobStarkey) November 4, 2021
Levy, a sophomore forward who tore her ACL in practice just days before the exhibition opener, sits listening in the photo with her knee in a bulking brace. Bolton, a Final Four legend and an Olympic gold medalist, is seen sharing with Levy her personal path of handling injuries and adversity, Starkey said.
With a piece of her heart still with her school, Bolton took the extra time to offer what she could to Auburn women’s basketball.
And she’s not the only former star that’s connected with the program this preseason.
More than 30 alums joined a Zoom call with the team Nov. 1.
Auburn opens its regular season at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Georgia Southern in Auburn Arena.
“Our past players have been really, really special,” Harris said after the Miles College game. “They have been really supportive. We’ve had some from this area that’s been stopping in at practice.”
Bolton, of course, led Auburn to the Final Four twice in 1988 and 1989, and won gold medals with the U.S. national team in 1996 and 2000.
“Ruthie, she’s been here a couple of times, and she told me she was coming back tonight so we made her a guest coach, so she was able to talk to the girls a little bit in the locker room,” Harris said. “And I think that’s really good for them to hear from these past players, because they know how important this program is. They love this program. So for those kids to see how much support they have from former players, I think it really makes a difference.”
It’s going to be a build at Auburn, and it just might take all hands on deck.
Losing Levy was a major blow for Auburn’s roster, which was already being re-tooled. The Tigers expect to go through growing pains this season after going winless in SEC play last season and after a coaching change in the offseason.