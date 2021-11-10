‘They lit up’: Bolton leads alumnae offering support to Auburn women’s basketball as it begins a new era

And she’s not the only former star that’s connected with the program this preseason.

More than 30 alums joined a Zoom call with the team Nov. 1.

Auburn opens its regular season at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Georgia Southern in Auburn Arena.

“Our past players have been really, really special,” Harris said after the Miles College game. “They have been really supportive. We’ve had some from this area that’s been stopping in at practice.”

Bolton, of course, led Auburn to the Final Four twice in 1988 and 1989, and won gold medals with the U.S. national team in 1996 and 2000.

“Ruthie, she’s been here a couple of times, and she told me she was coming back tonight so we made her a guest coach, so she was able to talk to the girls a little bit in the locker room,” Harris said. “And I think that’s really good for them to hear from these past players, because they know how important this program is. They love this program. So for those kids to see how much support they have from former players, I think it really makes a difference.”

It’s going to be a build at Auburn, and it just might take all hands on deck.