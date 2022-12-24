‘They make me feel like I’m their daughter’: Auburn player Romi Levy celebrates Hanukkah with Bruce Pearl’s family

For those of the Jewish faith, December is the time to light the menorah, say traditional blessings and eat good food while celebrating Hanukkah with friends and family.

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is an eight-day holiday celebrated Dec. 18 through Dec. 26.

Auburn’s men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said it’s a celebration of a military victory in which Israel recaptured the temple in Jerusalem from the Greeks. This occurred during the second century B.C.

“It’s a great celebration of our survival,” Pearl said. “Of course the eight days of Hanukkah, the miracle of when we recaptured the temple, there was only enough oil to burn the temple light for one day, and it miraculously burned for eight days.”

Pearl and his wife, Brandi, enjoy celebrating this holiday with others who have never experienced it as well as with Jewish students who attend Auburn University, including women’s basketball player Romi Levy and men’s basketball player Lior Berman.

Pearl said they host members of Auburn University’s Hillel, the Jewish student organization on campus, at his house every year for Hanukkah.

“Whether it be Romi or Lior or students who are students on campus or members of the Hillel, we try to celebrate some of the holidays with them because they’re oftentimes at school away from home and away from family,” he said. “We want to try to be that extended family.”

For Levy, that has meant a lot to her. She said the Pearls make her feel like their daughter.

Levy, a 6-foot-3 forward from Herzliya, Israel, is a junior at Auburn returning to the court this season after an ACL injury.

About three years ago, after competing on Israel’s national basketball team, Levy said she decided to take a step back from playing professionally and give college a shot. Around this time, the COVID-19 pandemic was starting, which made touring colleges almost impossible.

She was able to visit one college before the shutdowns began, but the rest of her recruitment was done through the mail.

“Auburn were the only school to send me, other than just the regular posters that everybody sent, it was a hand-written letter,” Levy said.

This stood out and helped her choose Auburn. Then she discovered several connections to the university.

Her parents were close friends with Yoav Bruck, who led the Auburn University swim team to fourth place in the NCAA swimming championships in 1994. Also, an Israeli basketball player that Levy knows used to play with former assistant coach Clarisse Garcia, who was involved in recruiting Levy.

And, the men’s team’s head coach, Bruce Pearl, is Jewish-American.

Pearl said he was also involved in Levy’s recruitment and spoke with her family about the Auburn Family. He told them Levy would feel very comfortable here as a Jewish student-athlete.

Most of Levy’s family lives in Israel, but a few members are here in the United States. Her older sister, Sean, is a supermodel in New York.

Levy said she misses her family when she lights the menorah by herself in December, but the family sends pictures of it back and forth to each other to stay connected.

She also celebrates with others who gather at Pearl’s house, so she doesn’t feel alone. Before the men’s team began traveling for away games, they got together to light the first candle.

Levy said she has a special connection with Pearl and his wife and they often talk about Israel and basketball.

“They’re like family for me,” she said. “Every Jewish holiday, I’m going over there. They make me feel like I’m their daughter. When I go there, I help them serve the food for the kids that are coming because they always have Hillel, which is the Jewish community, and I just feel at home.”

During the celebration, they ate Jewish food like Sufganiyah, which Levy described as a Jewish donut, and Latkes, which is similar to a pancake.

Levy remembers celebrating Christmas for the first time her freshman year at former women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy’s house with the rest of her team. She said she was surprised to see the large Christmas tree inside and enjoyed playing Secret Santa and building a gingerbread house.

“I love this town. Auburn has my heart. I have been through so many ups and downs during this, almost three years now,” Levy said. “I tore my ACL. I’ve been through everything, and I feel like the support here and the people outside… I don’t know if I could have the same feeling anywhere else.”

Levy was out for a year for recovery and said she was nervous about returning to play this season. After the playing in the game on Tuesday, in which Auburn beat North Florida 77-49, she said she feels like the rust is slowly coming off.

“I’m still trying to get back to the Romi that I was before my injury, and I’m not perfectly there yet. But it feels good, and I get all the support that I need,” she said.