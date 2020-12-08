‘They outplayed us’: Auburn tries to move on after costly three-and-outs in loss

The first of the two drives in question saw Auburn take possession on its 32-yard line trailing Texas A&M 21-20 with 13:25 to go in the game.

On first down, quarterback Bo Nix took the snap from the shotgun formation and handed the ball to Shaun Shivers, who ran to his left and raced to the outside but was met in the backfield by Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper for a one-yard loss. The next play saw wide receiver Anthony Schwartz motion to the left of the formation, at which point Nix faked a hand-off to the junior receiver on a would-be end around. Nix then stepped up in the pocket and, seeing there were no open receivers downfield, took off for a short gain back to the original line of scrimmage.

The loss on first down and the minimal gain on second left the Tigers with a third-and-10, a far from ideal scenario. The Tigers entered Saturday’s game having converted only 50.4 percent of its third downs in 2020, and Malzahn has repeatedly harped on how detrimental third-and-longs have been to the offense sustaining drives.

Malzahn’s previous warnings about third-and-longs came to pass once again. Nix attempted a back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers down the left sideline, but Texas A&M defensive back Miles Jones made sure Capers couldn’t come up with the catch.