‘They outplayed us’: Auburn tries to move on after costly three-and-outs in loss

Two weeks ago against No. 1 Alabama, the Auburn offense’s main issue was it couldn’t keep up early. On Saturday against No. 5 Texas A&M, the problem was it couldn’t finish late.
The Tigers played well on offense for most of Saturday’s home showdown against the Aggies, but two late three-and-outs proved critical as Texas A&M ripped off 17 unanswered points in a 31-20 victory.
The loss — which stands as the Tigers’ second straight defeat and their first in Jordan-Hare Stadium since last November — was a bitter one given the offense had overcome a subpar defensive effort until the final minutes of play.
“It was tough,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said about the two late possessions. “I think the two times the offense got the ball in the fourth quarter, other than that last two-minute drive with less than a minute left — in a game like that, we've got to be able to execute when the game is on the line. We didn't. The two three-and-outs, and we couldn't stop the run [defensively]. The offense didn't have the ball much in the fourth quarter.”
Auburn’s first two drives of the fourth quarter were crucial, as both came with the Aggies only holding a one-possession lead over the Tigers. Despite still being in striking distance, long third-down situations — a recurring problem for Auburn through most of 2020 — once again proved costly.
The first of the two drives in question saw Auburn take possession on its 32-yard line trailing Texas A&M 21-20 with 13:25 to go in the game.
On first down, quarterback Bo Nix took the snap from the shotgun formation and handed the ball to Shaun Shivers, who ran to his left and raced to the outside but was met in the backfield by Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper for a one-yard loss. The next play saw wide receiver Anthony Schwartz motion to the left of the formation, at which point Nix faked a hand-off to the junior receiver on a would-be end around. Nix then stepped up in the pocket and, seeing there were no open receivers downfield, took off for a short gain back to the original line of scrimmage.
The loss on first down and the minimal gain on second left the Tigers with a third-and-10, a far from ideal scenario. The Tigers entered Saturday’s game having converted only 50.4 percent of its third downs in 2020, and Malzahn has repeatedly harped on how detrimental third-and-longs have been to the offense sustaining drives.
Malzahn’s previous warnings about third-and-longs came to pass once again. Nix attempted a back-shoulder throw to wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers down the left sideline, but Texas A&M defensive back Miles Jones made sure Capers couldn’t come up with the catch.
“Just give credit to them — they outplayed us at the end of the game,” Auburn offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm said afterwards. “You know, just, their scheme was different. Just give credit to them — they outplayed us.”
Seven plays, 77 yards and another Texas A&M touchdown later, the Tigers saw another chance to respond go by the wayside.
Auburn’s second possession of the fourth started on its 25 trailing the Aggies 28-20 with 8:12 left in the game. On first down, Schwartz motioned to the right before running back Tank Bigsby took the hand-off, side-stepped to the left side of the offensive line and pushed forward for a two-yard gain.
Second down set the Tigers back considerably. Nix took the shotgun snap and was forced to roll to his left by the Texas A&M defense, setting up a much-more difficult throw for a right-handed quarterback. Seeing nothing open downfield, Nix took off to his left out of bounds, which cost the Tigers four yards and another precious down.
Auburn offensive guard Tashawn Manning drew a holding penalty on Nix’s run, but the Aggies declined it to set up a third-and-12.
Nix took the third-down snap while freshman wide receiver Kobe Hudson started his route on the right side of the formation before cutting to his left past a Texas A&M defender in coverage, who immediately pulled back and left Hudson with plenty of running room. Nix, however, didn’t spot Hudson and instead hit Shivers, who lowered his shoulder into one Aggie but was kept in place before Texas A&M reinforcements arrived to limit the damage to a five-yard gain.
With no other choice, the Tigers were forced to punt and hope the defense would hold. That didn’t come to pass.
After Auburn’s second punt of the fourth quarter, the Aggies put together a 12-play drive that took five-and-a-half minutes and all three of Auburn’s timeouts off the board before a short field goal left Auburn in an 11-point hole.
Auburn managed to piece together an eight-play drive in the game’s final minutes, but it was too little too late. That possession ended with a turnover on downs — which was inconsequential after the Tigers’ two stalled-out drives earlier in the quarter.
“They just did some things that stopped us a little bit on first and second down, and it wasn't necessarily anything that we did. I thought they just played better after [Tank Bigsby’s 42-yard run in the third quarter] maybe. And they did a good job, like I said, on first and second down, keeping us in third-and-long,” Nix said. “They did a good job there in the fourth quarter. I thought they did a good job in the first and fourth quarter, stopping us.”
Auburn’s offensive issues didn’t begin in the fourth quarter — the Tigers had very few deep passing attempts in the game, and by the second-to-last drive top receiver Seth Williams had only been targeted four times — but their play to start the final 15 minutes of action proved to be their undoing.
Now, Nix and the Tigers turn their attention to a Mississippi State team that is capable of setting up an offensive shootout in Starkville.
“We're going to do everything we can to win on Saturday, and that's all you can do from now until next week,” Nix said after the Texas A&M game Saturday. “Just six more days and then see how the rest of the season ends up with the postseason and all that stuff. But whatever it takes for the next six days, just come out with the win.”
