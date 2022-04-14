‘They want a ring’: Auburn equestrian gears up for national championship meet

Greg Williams knows how much this means.

Making it the NCEA national championship meet is a big deal for equestrian programs around the country.

The top eight programs make it to the meet and Auburn, a mainstay, is once again among those elite teams.

“Being in the top eight is a big deal,” Williams said. “Certainly, for us being in that top three, those are some elite teams, so we’re proud to be there.”

Heading into this year’s national championship meet, the Tigers are hoping to follow up on their past successes.

After back-to-back national championship wins in 2018 and 2019, Auburn missed out in 2020 as COVID-19 canceled that year’s championships. In 2021, the Tigers made it to the championship meet but lost to Baylor in the quarterfinals.

This year, the team wants to get back to its winning ways and add some hardware to its trophy case.

“They want to win a ring,” Williams said about what his team is most excited for. “They want to win a national championship ring, so they’re most excited about that.”

This season, Auburn already came away with some hardware as the Tigers came away with another conference championship as they won their fourth-straight SEC title back in late March.

In the SEC championship meet, Auburn had to compete against rival Georgia in the semifinals and then Texas A&M in the finals. It was back-to-back days of competition, and a similar bracket style awaits the Tigers in the national championship meet.

Williams feels that the prep that went into the SEC championship not only prepared his team for the SEC meet, but also the national championship meet.

“We rode really hard getting ready for the SEC Championship, so I think that’s got them prepared,” Williams said “Now it’s just kind of getting through new patterns. They’ve got the right mindset. We’ll get down there and they’ll start amping it up a little bit again in the practice rounds there. I think getting ready for the SEC Championships was the biggest stepping stone in moving toward the national championship.”

Second-seeded Auburn will begin its run toward another national championship on Thursday with the Tigers competing against seventh-seeded SMU at 1:30 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.

If the Tigers advance, they will compete against the winner of three-seeded Texas A&M and sixth-seeded Baylor in the semifinal round on Friday, April 15.

“What I expect is for them to carry the same attitude that they are building in right now,” Williams said of what he expects to see from his team on Thursday. “And that is one of winning. And also relying on each other and being one strong team. If we do that, we’re certainly going to be a force to be reckoned with.”