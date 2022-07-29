'They want to compete': Bruce Pearl and Auburn host Hoops for Hope camp for Down syndrome kids

Bruce Pearl brought the energy and passion to Neville Arena, smiling wide and bringing his booming voice to the floor just like it was gameday.

That’s because, for him and his family, it was another gameday.

The Neville Arena floor opened up Friday for the Hoops for Hope AU event organized by Pearl’s daughter, Jacqui Pearl, which brought athletes with special needs to the court for activities with the coach and the Auburn men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“It’s just like pregame,” Bruce Pearl beamed just before the event kicked off. “It’s like these kids are in The Jungle right here.

“These guys are having a phenomenal time.”

The event welcomed 35 campers with Down syndrome through a partnership with Down Syndrome Alabama.

“These are athletes, and they’re young people, and they want to be coached, and they want to have fun, and they want to compete,” Bruce Pearl said. “And it’s awesome to have these kids and their families here at Auburn.”

Players from both the men’s and women’s basketball teams interacted with the athletes, offering them encouragement and instruction on the court. Bruce Pearl took photos with the campers.

Jacqui Pearl said the event was several years in the making. The Pearls had been part of a similar event in Knoxville when he was the head coach at Tennessee, and she started working on bringing the event to Auburn in 2019 before COVID-19 put a pause on her plans.

“We’re thrilled that, even though it took two years to get here, we’re finally here,” Jacqui Pearl said.

“To provide them the opportunity to just get out here at Neville Arena and play basketball, where the big guys play, it’s indescribable, and I think the smiles on all their faces will tell you everything you need to know.”

Jacqui Pearl is now the executive director of the Koinonia Foundation, an organization which provides social and recreational programming for both kids and adults with disabilities.

She said David Sexton started Hoops For Hope in Knoxville, and it was 2019 when she first talked with him about using the formula in Auburn.

“Bringing Hoops For Hope to Auburn, an event that combines two things that we love, a community of folks with so much joy and life, and basketball, it’s a perfect marriage for us,” Jacqui Pearl said.

“It’s just exciting,” she went on “It’s exciting for the athletes who are here to play. It’s exciting for the team. It’s exciting for the staff. It’s exciting to have Auburn hosting the event, and for it to finally come to fruition after a very long COVID drought. We’re thrilled that everybody came out to be here.”

At the event, six teams were formed out of the 35 players, with each having the opportunity to scrimmage in Neville Arena. While they weren’t playing, the teams ran drills at stations with their coaches made up of Auburn coaches and players.

“It’s great,” Bruce Pearl said. “Auburn is a huge part of this community, and we couldn’t possibly be Auburn without our support and our community. So it’s great.

“These young athletes are on the same floor that KD Johnson plays on,” he exclaimed. “That’s going to be something that they won’t forget, and they’ll look forward to it next year.”