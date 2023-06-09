Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects will be the firm helming upcoming renovations at the Auburn Athletics Complex, as the Auburn University Board of Trustees approved the firm’s selection Friday morning.

The project, which was approved during the board’s April 14 meeting, will renovate space previously occupied by the football program to provide expanded sports medicine services. These renovations “will enable the Athletics Department to expand and improve sports medicine services to its student-athletes,” according to Friday’s meeting materials. The board also approved the commencement of the architect selection process during that April 14 meeting.

“Since that time, the university architect (selection committee) has issued a request for qualifications and four (architecture) firms submitted qualification packages,” Auburn University associate vice president for facilities Dan King said. “After conducting interviews with all four candidate firms, the architect selection committee determined that the architectural firm of Seay, Seay & Litchfield of Auburn, Alabama, was best qualified to provide design services on this project.”

According to its website, Seay, Seay & Litchfield has overseen several local projects, including renovations or builds for the Opelika Police Department & Municipal Court, the Auburn Public Safety Complex and Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Based on previous O-A News reporting, sports medicine services for athletic programs are housed in both the Plainsman Park Strength and Rehabilitation Center and parts of Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum. This project would relocate all of those services to the Auburn Athletic Complex, in space previously occupied by the Auburn football program.

At the board’s April 14 meeting, King described this as an “enabling project,” as the vacated space at Plainsman Park would likely be used in the previously approved $30 million renovation of the ballpark.

An estimated cost for the project has not been disclosed during the two latest meetings, but it’s anticipated that the project would be financed by the athletics department.