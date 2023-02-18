Dylan Cardwell was watching Vanderbilt’s most recent game when he turned to Johni Broome.

Cardwell was fixed on Liam Robbins, the Commodores standout 7-footer, who was in the process of dropping 24 points to beat South Carolina.

He told Broome: “This game’s on us.”

“We can’t let this guy get off,” Cardwell said of Robbins. “He’s a great player. Great shot. Rim protector. Great shot blocker. He’s a decent shooter, you know what I’m saying? So he’s (got an) all-around game.”

As Auburn heads to Nashville, it’s tasked with stopping a Vanderbilt team at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday that’s on a four-game tear, and Robbins is at the heart of it.

In 22 games, Robbins is averaging a team-high 14.7 points. He’s also tied for a Southeastern Conference-leading 3.0 blocks per game, and he averages 6.6 rebounds as well.

“He’s a big, strong, physical player that can score one-on-one down there by himself,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s a hard man to keep off the boards. Three blocks a game. They’ll guard ball screens (and) he’ll be down there in drop coverage, so he’s not going to leave the paint very much.

“Fans will say ‘Gosh, that offense against Missouri was really good.’ Well, Missouri didn’t have a (7-)footer sitting there in the middle of the lane patrolling everything, right? It’s all about matchups.”

As much as it’s always about matchups, Saturday will also be about cooling what’s been an incredibly hot hand. Robbins has been at the heart of the Commodores’ recent stretch. Over their four-game win streak, Robbins is averaging 22.3 points, including a 32-point night against Florida.

While Robbins is scoring at a higher rate through the stretch, he’s doing equally improved damage in other areas, averaging 9.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocks.

“He’s been playing like the best player in the country the last couple of games,” Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright said this week. “He’s been carrying us, for sure.”